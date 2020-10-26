Who Is Nikola Jokic's Wife Natalija Macesic? When Did The Nuggets Star Tie The Knot?

Nikola Jokic got married to his longtime girlfriend on Saturday, October 24. The ceremony was held in Serbia and was apparently delayed by a few months. As per reports, Nikola Jokic and Natalija Macesic have been dating since 2013 and decided to tie the knot in their hometown. While the ceremony was private, some photos and videos of the wedding were shared online.

Also read | Nikola Jokic slims down drastically ahead of NBA restart, fans react in disbelief

Who is Nikola Jokic's wife Natalija Macesic?

As per reports, Macesic was living in Denver with Jokic. The couple were dating since high school. While Natalija's Instagram is private, she had accompanied Jokic to London when the Nuggets played against the Indiana Pacers there. Some photos taken by the couple also date back to when Jokic was only 18, indicating that they were together since high school. However, reports released last year claim that they started dating when they were 16.

Also read | Nikola Jokic tests positive for COVID-19 after meeting Novak Djokovic, sports fans furious

Macesic also accompanied Jokic to the USA, where she was getting her psychology degree from Metropolitan State. Her college was near the Pepsi Center – the Nuggets' home in Denver. “Once I get my Master’s I’ll be all done,” Macesic said while talking to Gazette in 2018.

Masesic's Instagram is currently private and has a photo of her and Jokic as her profile. In an old interview, Jokic also spoke about how he is teaching Macesic to play cards with his two brothers – Nemanja and Strahinja. He even joked about getting her to cheat during the game while with the family. “I want her to cheat,” he added, saying it's the only way to beat his brothers who cheat all the time.

In questo video c'è tutto:

- eleganza balcanica

- fumo finto come alle feste delle medie

- trionfo di fisarmoniche

- un uomo che si era messo a dieta non per giocare meglio a basket ma per entrare nel vestito del matrimonio



Ieri Nikola Jokic si è sposatoâ¤ï¸



(ðŸ“½ï¸@skokomarko IG) pic.twitter.com/C0DYbiNmn8 — La Giornata Tipo (@parallelecinico) October 25, 2020

Nikola Jokic's wife Natalija Macesic's Instagram account

Also read | Jamal Murray agrees with Olajuwon about Jordan being ‘far more superior’ than LeBron James

The couple got married in Sombor, Serbia. Their wedding was apparently heavily guarded and only attended by a select few. As per Eurohoops, the wedding was to be held in June but was delayed due to the COVID-19 crisis, especially with Jokic himself testing positive. A video of the wedding reception was also shared online, where the Serbian athlete is seen dancing with his wife.

Fans congratulated the Serbian star on Twitter. As of now, it is unclear if Jokic will return to the USA soon. However, if the league finalizes a pre-Christmas date, Jokic will have to report to Denver soon. Jokic and the Nuggets were at the Orlando bubble a few weeks ago. They were eliminated after a 4-1 series against the Los Angeles Lakers during the Western Conference Finals. Jokic scored an average of 24.4 points and a team-high 9.8 rebounds during the postseason.

Also read | Nikola Jokic married in Serbia; Who is Nikola Jokic's wife Natalija Macesic?

(Image credits: NBA official site)