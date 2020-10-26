Nikola Jokic Ties The Knot With Longtime Girlfriend Natalija Macesic In Serbia

A few weeks ago, Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets were at the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida. They made it to the Western Conference Finals, losing to the Los Angeles Lakers in a 4-1 series. While Jamal Murray was the highest scorer for the team, Nikola Jokic followed with a 24.4 points average during the playoffs, while leading the team in rebounds with a 9.8 per game average. Recent reports suggest that Jokic recently tied the knot, marrying his longtime girlfriend.

Nikola Jokic married to longtime girlfriend Natalija Macesic

Per reports, Jokic got married on Saturday (Sunday IST). The ceremony was private and attended by a limited number of friends and family. Jokic and his wife had been dating for almost a decade, deciding to tie the knot this year.

Where was Nikola Jokics's wedding? Who is Nikola Jokic's girlfriend Natalija Macesic?

As per multiple reports, the private ceremony was held in their hometown Sombor, Serbia. While the original wedding was supposed to be held in June, it was delayed due to the COVID-19 crisis and the 2019-20 NBA season being postponed, reported Eurohoops. Additionally, Jokic himself tested positive for the virus in June after meeting Novak Djokovic during an event.

There was also a video of Jokic dancing shared online. The dance happened at the reception ceremony, which took place sometime after the wedding earlier in the day. Jokic and Macesic are seen dancing together, where the 25-year-old star shows off his dancing skills. Reports also revealed that the couple had been dating since 2013 and their wedding ceremony took place under high security.

Fans congratulated the Serbian athlete on his wedding, some even glad that he was able to fly back home during the pandemic. It is unsure if the player is still in Serbia or will return to the USA soon. If the 2020-21 NBA season will begin soon, Jokic will have to report back for training and the commencement of the season.

