Who Is Tilman Fertitta? Rockets Owner Net Worth, Association With The NBA Franchise

Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta is among the richest men in the United States today. Not only does Fertitta own a successful NBA franchise, but the 63-year-old business tycoon also owns the popular restaurant chain Landry's along with the Golden Nugget Casinos. The Texas native began his business in the 1980s, expanding it to the entertainment and dining industry. Along with restaurants, Fertitta also owns some amusement parks and aquariums.

Who is Tilman Fertitta? Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Fertitta is currently worth $4.7 billion. He currently stands at 181 on the Forbes 400 2020 list, and 414th on the billionaires 2020 list.

An American businessman, Fertitta is mostly known for his Texas-based restaurant chain Landry's, owning the Golden Nugget Casinos and the Rockets. In the 1980s, he started and ran a construction business where he developed the Kew Largo Hotel in Galveston – his first major project. He invested in the Landry's in 1986 and became a controlling stockholder in 1988. He made the company private in 2010 in a deal worth $4.1 billion.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Company, Saltgrass Steak House and Landry's Seafood are some of the restaurants under the group. Additionally, he also owns Houston's Kemah Boardwalk, Tower of the Americas in San Antonio and San Luis Resort in Galveston, Texas, along with the above-mentioned casinos. He also wrote a book titled "Shut Up And Listen!", which focused on his experiences in the entertainment and dining industry. Fertitta released "Shut Up And Listen!" in September 2020.

Fertitta's Houston Rockets acquisition

In September 2017, Fertitta decided to buy the Rockets from Leslie Alexander for $2.2 billion, which is the record price paid for an NBA team. While the 63-year-old billionaire wanted to buy the franchise in 1991 for $81 million, Alexander outbid him with $85 million. To buy the team, Fertitta sold $1.415 billion worth of bonds.

Back then, singer Beyonce Knowles was also looking to purchase the Rockets. Now, Fertitta also owns Clutch Gaming, which is an Esports organization that plays games like League of Legends. Additionally, his casino cannot bid on the Rockets game due to gambling rules imposed by the NBA.

