Russell Westbrook Trade: Clippers Join In The Race For Signing Up Rockets Superstar?

The Houston Rockets, led by James Harden and Russell Westbrook, were eliminated from the NBA bubble after a disappointing series with the LA Lakers. This gave rise to multiple trade rumours, most talking about Westbrook wanting out of the team. While he was previously linked to the New York Knicks, Westbrook is currently linked to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Russell Westbrook to Clippers? LA team interested in Rockets star

The Clippers and Knicks reportedly have trade interest in Russell Westbrook, via @KevinOConnorNBA. pic.twitter.com/lxE3Ozfgqm — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 10, 2020

This week, Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer spoke about both the Knicks and LA Clippers being interested in trading for Westbrook before the 2020-21 season begins. As per O'Connor, teams have heard that Westbrook can be traded and the Clippers are apparently interested. With the Clippers, the Knicks are also interested in the 31-year-old guard. While O'Connor said no one knows anything yet, he added that teams think someone like Westbrook could be back on the market.

As per reports, Daryl Morey's stepping down may be what triggers a Russell Westbrook trade. The Knicks – who have reportedly been fixated on OKC Thunder's Chris Paul and Indiana Pacers' Victor Oladipo – could be interested in a big deal if it involves Westbrook. The deal could be difficult to finalize, especially with players like Kawhi Leonard and Paul George on the Clippers roster.

The New York Knicks are open to taking on a big contract like a Russell Westbrook or a Chris Paul, per @stevekylerNBA pic.twitter.com/t5XPNK6i6q — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 14, 2020

As per SNY's Ian Begley, the Knicks could be the more possible destination. Before his trade to the Rockets, Westbrook had considered New York as the destination among all possible outcomes. Reports mention that a contract with the Knicks is much more likely, especially as the team has more cap space to absorb Westbrook's contract.

Russell Westbrook salary and contract

Russell Westbrook (41 PTS) scores 20+ for the 30th straight game and 30+ for the 10th time in 12 games. #SAPStatLineOfTheNight pic.twitter.com/DcWlRnkKCp — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) March 1, 2020

As per reports, Westbrook will earn $41,358,814 for the 2020-21 season. He signed his $206,794,070 five-year deal with the OKC Thunder in 2018. However, a year later, he was traded to the Rockets in July. Westbrook has helped lead the team to their postseason appearance, averaging 27.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7 assists per game

