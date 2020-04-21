Who Was Jerry Krause? Did Bulls GM's Feud With Michael Jordan Lead To Team's Break Up?

The Michael Jordan Documentary titled 'The Last Dance' was released this week. The six-time NBA Champion gave some insight into the complicated situation in the Bulls' ownership setup during their final title-winning season in 1997-98. The Chicago-based franchise were keen on carrying out a squad overhaul at the end of the season as they opined that many of their key players such as Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman were in the twilight of their respective careers. One of the key men behind this project was former Bulls GM Jerry Krause. Here's a look at who was Jerry Krause and The Michael Jordan Jerry Krause equation.

Who was Jerry Krause? The Michael Jordan Jerry Krause equation was always on edge

Jordan never missed an opportunity to roast Jerry Krause pic.twitter.com/5JYqPA2yqU — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 20, 2020

Who was Jerry Krause? Bulls GM's ugly feud with Michael Jordan led to team splitting up

The Michael Jordan Jerry Krause tension began when the former Bulls GM claimed in an interview, "Players and coaches don't win championships; organisations win championships." Michael Jordan saw that as a direct attack at him and his teammates and things were never the same after Krause's statement. Jerry Krause dealt further damage to his relationship with Michael Jordan when he decided that Bulls' coach Phil Jackson would not remain at the franchise after the completion of the 1997-98 season, even if the Bulls won the NBA Championship. Michael Jordan shared a close bond with Jackson and was adamant that he would not play under any other coach apart from him.

Who was Jerry Krause? The Scottie Pippen Jerry Krause situation

The Scottie Pippen Jerry Krause situation reached its limit over the course of the 1997-98 NBA season. Scottie Pippen, widely regarded as one of the most underrated NBA players of all time, also won six NBA Championships with Chicago Bulls. He was reported to have been severely underpaid while playing in Chicago and expressed his frustration regarding the same to Jerry Krause during the 97-98 season. The duo was involved in several bust-ups, including one particular feud while riding in the same team bus. Scottie Pippen left the Bulls in 1998 and joined Houston Rockets for the next season. After that, Pippen spent four years at Portland Trail Blazers before making his way back to the Bulls for a swansong season.

