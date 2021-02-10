Why Did Mavericks Stop Playing National Anthem? Cuban Confirms Removal Of National Anthem

For 13 games, there has been no US national anthem at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. As per a decision by Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, the national anthem will not be played before the team's NBA games. While talking to The Athletic, Cuban revealed that he had made the decision himself.

Also read | Delonte West finds work in Florida, reunites with mother thanks to ex-boss Mark Cuban

Why did Mavericks stop playing national anthem?

Mark Cuban says the Mavericks will no longer play the national anthem before their games, via @tim_cato. — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 10, 2021

While Cuban made the decision long ago, the move apparently went unnoticed for the initial 13 games (preseason and regular-season). The Mavericks did not publicise the move, not even within the organisation or through a media statement. On Monday (Tuesday IST), the American Airlines Center opened to a limited number of fans.

The decision comes after months of protests and has received mixed reactions from fans.

Cuban, on his hand, has been vocal about his views on protesting while kneeling during the national anthem. Last year, Cuban spoke to ESPN about the same. Speaking on ESPN's Outside the Lines, Cuban stated that if the Mavericks decide to take a knee during the national anthem and were respectful about it, he would be proud of them and would hopefully join them. Mark Cuban also said that he hopes NBA commissioner Adam Silver and the league will 'allow players to do what's in their heart'.

Also read | Mavericks owner Mark Cuban lashes out at popular reporter for calling Luka Doncic 'whiner'

Fans react to Mark Cuban's Dallas Mavericks national anthem decision

Kind of like singing in church. If something compelled me to be in a church, I am doing everyone a favour of I didn’t sing. — Al Dugan (@AlJDugan) February 10, 2021

Sad day for America, and a conviction of @mcuban’s lack of character and lack of respect for the nation that made him a billionaire. It appears clear that he has lost all perspective. I’ve gotta rethink my season tickets. — Chad Elsey (@juryverdicts) February 10, 2021

It's absolutely stupid to do when playing intra-country with teams from the country. Dim as hell — Unit Pro-Link (@MitchyDelta) February 10, 2021

Thank God. Everyone knows the damn song. Take the jet flyovers with it too. The biggest waste of money in history. — Ventura Co. Line (@VenturaCoLine1) February 10, 2021

It's indoctrination, the military and the patriotism. It's advertising to get kids to join the military..... — GmaTrish🌎🇱🇷🩺🦉⚽️ (@t_owl) February 10, 2021

Silver did comment on the same, stating that the league will overlook the rule so players' decisions are supported. “I recognise that this is a very emotional issue on both sides of the equation in America right now,” Silver said in December, adding that they need rule engagement and not enforcement.

Also read | Mark Cuban's 11-year-old son Jake invests in AMC, Blackberry amid Reddit's stock driving

Cuban further explained that if someone is holding their arm up or kneeling down, he does not think it is an 'issue of respect or disrespect to the flag or to the anthem' to their country. As per Cuban, the way their players choose to act will be a reflection of their players' commitment to the country and prove that 'it's so important to them that they're willing to say what's in their heart and do what they think is right'.

Also read | Doncic tops Curry in duel as Mavericks beat Warriors 134-132

(Image credits: Dallas Mavericks Instagram)