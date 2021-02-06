Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Lashes Out At Popular Reporter For Calling Luka Doncic 'whiner'

The Dallas Mavericks are struggling to find their pace during the 2020-21 season. While Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis are both playing, the team has lost seven out of their last eight games. While Doncic is considered the NBA's next big thing, ESPN journalist Zach Lowe referred to Doncic as a whiner. While social media fans discussed the comments, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban was not too pleased with what Lowe said, calling him out later on.

Also read | Mark Cuban chooses Michael Jordan over LeBron James to make the closing shot for his game

What happened in between Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and Zach Lowe?

here's the clip of mark cuban telling zach lowe "fuck you, you don't know shit" in response to lowe talking about luka being one of the whiniest players in the league toward the refs. pic.twitter.com/GOttOiXe50 — Josh Bowe (@Boweman55) February 5, 2021

This week on the Lowe Post podcast, Lowe called Doncic out, referring to him as one of the biggest whiners in the NBA. As per Lowe, Doncic's whining is a constant now, as the 21-year-old is apparently always whining when he drives. "He spent so much energy whining to the referees and slumping his shoulders to teammates, it sucked the life of the team many times".

Cuban hit back at the comments while he was on Cari & Jemele Won’t Stick to Sports on Vice TV. "F*** you, Zach Low," Cuban cursed, "You don't know s***". Cuban added that he knows Doncic, and the Slovenian player is not a big whiner. "He’s passionate, he cares. He wants to win. He's a baller".

Also read | Mark Cuban's 11-year-old son Jake invests in AMC, Blackberry amid Reddit's stock driving

While the Mavericks are at a 9-14 win-loss record, Doncic has performed impressively. He is currently averaging 27.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 9.4 assists. Last month, he recorded his 29th triple-double, passing Michael Jordan's record of 28. Despite Doncic's 36 points, 16 rebounds and 15 assists, the Mavericks lost against the Chicago Bulls 117-101.

Post the game, Doncic accepted that he was being selfish, having played terribly in the second quarter. He apparently made some shots he shouldn't have, which added to the Mavs loss.

Also read | LeBron James, Luka Doncic and Paul George lead NBA MVP ladder during current season

Mavericks game against the Golden State Warriors

After their 122-116 win against the Atlanta Hawks, the Mavericks lost 147-116 against the Golden State Warriors.

The Mavericks seemed to start strong, dropping threes in the first half and securing a 76-74 lead. The Warriors, however, made another spectacular second-half comeback. The team dropped 36 points in the third period, which even included a 21-6 run. The Warriors were playing with a depleted roster, missing rookie James Wiseman, Kevon Looney, Eric Paschall and Marcquere Chriss – all sidelined due to injuries.

Luka Doncic scored a team-high 27 points for the Mavericks, while Kristaps Porzingis added 25 of them. Both teams will face each other again on Saturday, 8:30 PM EST (Sunday, 7:00 AM IST).

Also read | Luka Doncic overtakes Michael Jordan on NBA's all-time triple-double list after Bulls game

(Image credits: AP)