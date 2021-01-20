Delonte West Finds Work In Florida, Reunites With Mother Thanks To Ex-boss Mark Cuban

Last year, former NBA star Delonte West made the headlines for being beaten up on the streets – homeless. Months after the first video of West was shared online, fans once again spotted him Dallas asking for money. Finally, the player was sent to rehab after Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban intervened, even sharing updates about his recovery. Now, reports claim that West has started to work at the centre he was being treated in.

Also read | Delonte West takes first steps to recovery, Mark Cuban shares positive update

Where is the new Delonte West job?

Delonte West now has a job at the therapy center in Florida he attended.



Mavs owner Mark Cuban helped reunite West with his mother and has remained in contact with West 🙏



(via @ShamsCharania) pic.twitter.com/SPdalosb0r — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 19, 2021

The Athletic reported about West's employment first. Per multiple reports, he is now working at the very drug rehabilitation centre in Florida that he was attending. Last September, Cuban helped him by picking him up in Dallas, reuniting the former Mavericks player with his mother. Later, Cuban even shared updates about West.

Delonte West was back on the court this week. 💙 👊



(🎥: IG/og__chris19) pic.twitter.com/lpQSRz3yjt — theScore (@theScore) November 5, 2020

Another recent video was shared by a fan was at a gym in Florida – which is at the Rebound therapy centre. The fan even shared a selfie with the star, along with a video of the 37-year-old practising some shots. "Really nice to see this legend living a better life again and throwing the ball again," the fan wrote, adding that West definitely deserves it.

Also read | NBA fans dig up Talen Horton-Tucker's old tweet about LeBron James-Delonte West rumours

Others on Instagram and Twitter agreed, glad the former NBA star is getting back on his feet. "I hope his story ends great," one fan wrote, while most expressed how happy they were. A user even chose to make a joke, stating how Ben Simmons would feel after seeing West make a jump shot even after such a hiatus.

Per reports, people from the NBA community were trying to help West – who had previously refused to accept any.

Also read | Delonte West finally back to shooting hoops in a gym in Florida

Delonte West and Mark Cuban

Mark Cuban helping out Delonte West 🙏 pic.twitter.com/r0P02abHHN — DatPiff (@DatPiff) September 29, 2020

There was also a video of Cuban picking West up shared online. As per reports, the Mavericks owner had decided to help him after seeing various heartbreaking videos and images of Delonte West online. He first approached West's mother Delphina Addison and offered his help. He picked West up and stayed with him in a hotel till Addison reached them.

Delonte West addiction recovery

Because we all want something to feel great about today, here is your Delonte West update. It's still an uphill battle, but he is climbing ! pic.twitter.com/qLDVJDrSOQ — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) November 3, 2020

West started playing in the Boston Celtics in 2004, and played his final season with the Mavericks in 2012. He earned $16 million during his career, averaging 9.7 points and 3.2 assists per game, shooting 44.8% from the field. In 2016, he was spotted by a fan outside a Jack In The Box outlet, where he said he was not about the NBA life anymore.

Also read | Mark Cuban provides crucial update on Delonte West's 'uphill battle' to recovery

(Image credits: AP)