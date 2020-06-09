Why Did Scottie Pippen And His Wife Divorce? Did Rapper Future Date Larsa Pippen?

Scottie Pippen was one of the world's most renowned basketball players during the peak of his career. Playing alongside Michael Jordan, Dennis Rodman, Toni Kukoc and Steve Kerr for the Chicago Bulls, Scottie Pippen made his way to six NBA championships over the course of his career. Many have argued that Pippen was one of the major reasons that Michael Jordan could dominate the NBA during the 1990s as was evident in the recent docu-series, The Last Dance. Scottie Pippen married Larsa Pippen (previously Larsa Younan) in 1997. Here's a look as to why did Scottie Pippen and his wife divorce, and Future and Scottie Pippen wife pictures.

Scottie and Larsa Pippen's four children

Why did Scottie Pippen and his wife divorce? Future and Larsa Pippen dating rumours

Scottie Pippen and wife Larsa filed for divorce twice. The first time it was Scottie who filed for divorce in 2016 but the couple later reconciled. The second time was in 2018 when both individuals decided to end their marriage after almost 21 years of being together. The official answer to the question 'Why did Scottie Pippen and his wife divorce?' comes across as cliche. Larsa told TMZ, "It is with deep sadness that Scottie and I announce that we are legally separating. We have both tried very hard for a long time to make our marriage work and have ultimately come to the conclusion that it is best that we live separate lives. We have so many amazing memories together, remain best of friends and love each other very much. Our four children have always been our priority and for their sake we ask for as much privacy as possible for our family during this sensitive time." However, there is seemingly more to this story than meets the eye.

Another answer to the question 'Why did Scottie Pippen and his wife divorce?' could be answered by a certain rapper named 'Future' from the hip-hop industry. Future, who recently dropped his album 'High off life' which features the song 'Life is good ft Drake', was rumoured to be the answer to the question 'Why did Scottie Pippen and his wife divorce?'. The above picture on Larsa's Instagram was during the time when Scottie and Larsa Pippen were going through ups and downs in their relationship. Her caption, 'The heart wants what it wants' led to an increase in the rumours surrounding her alleged affair with Future. In fact, Future's verse from a song with rapper Moneybagg involved the following bars, “I did it by mistake, it wasn't on purpose, end up f***ing your wife/ She was choosin' up and it was on sight" which only went on to add fuel to the fire.

However, both parties involved in the Future and Larsa Pippen dating rumours issue have denied any such incident ever happened. Larsa herself responded to trolls on her social media handle by claiming, “I’ll take a beating publicly. Ppl saying I cheated when believe me it wasn’t like that. He was nowhere around. I cried oceans after him. I would do anything for him. Ppl saying I’m a gold digger is insane. I don’t care about money. I’ve had it my whole life,” The duo continue to raise their four kids - Scotty Jr. (born 2000), Preston (born 2002), Justin (born 2005), and Sophia Pippen (born 2008) - in joint custody after separating in 2018.

