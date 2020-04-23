Are Michael Jordan And Scottie Pippen Friends? A Look Into The Pippen-Jordan Relationship

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen met in 1987, three years after the Chicago Bulls drafted Jordan. Over the years, both players led the Bulls to six NBA championships. However, the first two episodes of the recently released Michael Jordan's The Last Dance showed the resentment Jordan harboured for Pippen missing their final year's first half. After the premiere of the documentary and a look into Scottie Pippen career earnings, fans have asked – 'Are Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen friends?'

Michael Jordan The Last Dance: Are Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen friends?

“I didn't win without Scottie Pippen. And that's why I consider him my best teammate of all-time." - Michael Jordan#TheLastDance on ESPN pic.twitter.com/OQMJCf3MOl — NBA (@NBA) April 20, 2020

Scottie Pippen career earnings: Are Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen friends?

The second episode of the highly anticipated docu-series focused on Pippen's underpaid contract with the Bulls. Pippen, who signed a multi-year deal with the Bulls, was apparently concerned that any injury would limit his playing abilities and he would have a short NBA career. By the 1997-98 season, Pippen was clear about his issues with GM Jerry Krause. He admitted delaying his foot surgery till the end to the season as he did not want to spoil his summer, indicating that contract problems were a part of that reason as well. He added that the Bulls were not going to be eager to have him, so he wanted to enjoy the summer.

Michael Jordan Bulls contract: Are Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen friends?

While head coach Phil Jackson and Steve Kerr were alright with Pippen's decisions, Jordan considered Pippen's decision 'selfish'. The team underperformed for the first half, starting the season with a 0-4 record on the road. Jordan believed that Pippen could have had his surgery earlier and competed in the season. At the time, Jordan was reportedly making $33,140,000 in his final year with the Bulls. Pippen was making $2,775,000. Though not confirmed, some reports have hinted that Jordan's contract and lack of support soured their relationship as the Bulls won their sixth championship.

