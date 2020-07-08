WNBA Bubble Vs NBA Bubble: Women Basketball Players Live With Bed Bugs, Mouse Traps

WNBA players travelled to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida to start their 22-game regular season and playoffs. While some WNBA players responded positively to the accommodations set up by the WNBA, some players found rodents, worms and bed bugs along with showers that didn't drain accommodations. Pictures and videos were shared online, which caused fans to call out the WNBA for not treating WNBA players properly while they are risking their lives by returning to play games.

What appears to be a worm found on the floor of one of the rooms pic.twitter.com/WRZYTxdbGo — Kayla Johnson (@klajohnson) July 7, 2020

As per reports, there were two teams who had bed bugs in their living quarters and had to be moved to different rooms soon after they arrived. Reports added that the players have also received boxed meals that they refused to eat. WNBA players and reports claimed that the WNBA bubble has many health and cleanliness problems. As the players are in a four-day quarantine, they cannot leave their rooms and received boxed meals. Players also reportedly refused breakfast in the morning as the dinner was 'not something they would eat'.

On Monday night (Tuesday IST), videos of the laundry rooms' was shared, which showed mouse traps placed inside the laundry room as well as some worms found in other rooms. Images of the food they were given were also shared on Twitter. The food was also compared to Troy Daniels' dinner from the NBA bubble at Disney World, where people called out some fans for making fun of meal, comparing it to WNBA's meal.

Troy Daniels' dinner from night one inside the Orlando bubble.



(via @troydaniels) pic.twitter.com/AbuOGNm2ba — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 8, 2020

WNBA bubble vs NBA bubble: Fans compare NBA bubble and the WNBA bubble

To all the super smart people in the comments:



We are fully aware how much money the NBA brings in. No one is mad that the facilities aren’t equal. It just happens that the WNBA players would maybe like rooms that aren’t covered in bugs?? I don’t think that’s a lot to ask for. — Macho Sadness (@RadDad0306) July 7, 2020

Meanwhile at the NBA’s laundry room. pic.twitter.com/2X5oYDJmXn — Josh Hemsley (@joshhemsley) July 7, 2020

This is disgraceful. The WNBA, on top of having some of the finest athletes in the world, is also full of players who stand up for justice long before it hits mainstream. They’re leaders in the #BlackLivesMatter movement. These players deserve better! — Regan Rothery (@ReganRothery) July 7, 2020

These are top tier athletes who are risking their health to come back and play, they deserve better accommodations and clean living environments! If you ask me to go above and beyond, then make sure its reciprocated, but treat me with dignity regardless. — Rashaad (@wavymercury) July 7, 2020

Put da NBA guys to da test, ask dem to switch hotels with you. Let’s see how much dey support da WNBA — Magic Will Fix It (@kami1975) July 7, 2020

Reports added that the WNBA was trying to fix the issues. As the teams will be allowed to leave the quarantine in a few days, they will get the first views of the courts and training facilities. However, the players are currently trying to deal with the housing problems and players are reported to be 'really disappointed'. Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson confirmed the laundry room video in a tweet.

Like ppl funny but this fr our laundry room 🥴 — A'ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) July 7, 2020

Stephen A Smith on the WNBA Bubble: Stephen A Smith speaks on the WNBA amenities offered

In a rarity for First Take, @stephenasmith went off main topic this morning to discuss the WNBA and its bubble accommodations versus NBA's Disney plans.



"The NBA might need to be aware of that and make sure they address that quick, fast and in a hurry."



H/T @DorothyJGentry pic.twitter.com/MdxvxkX77s — Cassandra Negley (@CasNegley) July 7, 2020

Fans spoke against the league, pointing out that no NBA athlete would be treated this way. Some fans also argued that WNBA players have always been treated badly by the league. In January, the WNBA players association and WNBA came to an eight-year collective bargaining agreement, which includes better travel amenities and more salaries for the players. As per Deadspin, a source stated that while it is understood that the budgets are different, some decency should be maintained and things will change after the quarantine.

The WNBA was created in 1996 and the NBA still has 50 percent of the ownership while the WNBA teams own the rest. While comments were negative, reports stated that some players are satisfied with the WNBA bubble and hope things would be sorted out soon. Damian Lillard and Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant also commented on the situation, unhappy with the treatment the players are receiving.

