Trae Young Reveals That He Felt Disrespected After The NBA Draft Night Trade

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young revealed that he felt 'disrespected' after the NBA draft night trade. Young and Luka Doncic have been linked together since they were traded for each other in 2018. Trae Young ended his rookie NBA season with an average of 19.1 points, 8.1 assists and 3.7 rebounds in 30.9 minutes per game. Luka Doncic ended his season with an average of 21.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.1 steals in 33.2 minutes per game. Doncic, however, won Rookie of the Year for the NBA 2018-2019 season, while Young was the runner-up. Both Young and Doncic were selected for the NBA All-Rookie First Team.

Also read | NBA: Trae Young nutmegs opponent, scores jumper & stares down Denver Nuggets bench

Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young reveals that he felt disrespected on NBA draft night

TRAE YOUNG 🔥



49 PTS (tie career high)

21 PTS in 4th quarter

16-28 FG

8-15 3PT

9-9 FT

6 AST

2 STL



pic.twitter.com/LqncDpSyvQ — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) November 30, 2019

Also read | Hawks vs Warriors highlights: Trae Young stars as Warriors slump to another defeat

Trae Young recently gave an interview with his teammate John Collins, where he was asked about his thoughts on the NBA draft night. Young said that he saw a lot of videos of the NBA draft night and felt disrespected due to everything he did since college. He also added that he felt like he had something to prove. Young also clarified that it was not anything personal with Luka Doncic, but about showing people why the Hawks had brought him there. When asked about adjusting to the program, Trae Young said that he got used to it in a month. Young is currently averaging at 28.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game. He scored 24 points and 7 against the Hawks latest 104-79 win against the Golden State Warriors on Monday night. The Hawks will play the Brooklyn Nets on December 5 at the Philips Arena.

Also read | NBA 2019-20: LA Lakers race past the Hawks 122-101, LeBron James scores 33

Also read | Danny Green gets drug tested after outrageous dunk for Lakers against Hawks