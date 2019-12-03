Hawks Vs Warriors Highlights: Trae Young Stars As Warriors Slump To Another Defeat

The Atlanta Hawks ended their 10-game winless streak by defeating the Golden State Warriors in a 104-79 encounter on Monday night at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Trae Young scored 24 points and 7 assists for the Hawks. De'Andre Hunter chipped in 18 points while Damian Jones scored career-high 16 points and 8 rebounds. Hunter scored 13 of his 18 points during Q1. This was also the Warriors' NBA season-low in points, and the least the Hawks have allowed in a game.

Hawks vs Warriors highlights: Atlanta Hawks end winless streak by defeating Warriors

📊 Final Stats 📊



Trae Young: 24 PTS | 7 AST

De'Andre Hunter: 18 PTS | 4 REB

Damian Jones: 16 PTS | 8 REB

Alex Len: 11 PTS | 4 REB — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) December 3, 2019

Eric Paschall scored 24 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists for the Warriors. However, the rest shot 24 of 72 while committing 25 turnovers. Apart from Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and DeAngelo Russell were not playing. This was Paschall's 11th double-digit game of the NBA 2019-20 season. In a post-match interview, Paschall admitted that it is frustrating to lose constantly as everyone is a competitor. The Warriors had a 23-20 advantage after Q1, but Hunter erased the deficit by scoring 6 back-to-back points early-on in Q2. After that, the Hawks established a good lead after some free throws and jumpers.

The Hawks had a 76-53 advantage in Q3. Vince Carter dropped a three-pointer with just over a minute remaining in the quarter. The Warriors made only 3 of 17 shots from the three-point range and were restricted to 39.8% shooting by the Hawks. Hunter left the game in between Q4 due to a dislocated right index finger, but coach Lloyd Pierce did not think the injury was serious. The Warriors now have the worst NBA 2019-20 record with a 4-18 win-loss record.

