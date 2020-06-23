Zach LaVine Was Advised Against Becoming An NBA Player By His Fourth Grade Teacher

Zach LaVine's father, Paul LaVine revealed that his son was advised against becoming an NBA player when he was in fourth grade. LaVine, who currently plays for the Chicago Bulls, wanted to play in the NBA from an early age. During a recent interview, Paul LaVine stated that the Bulls star was told that it was not realistic to aspire to become an NBA star.

Also read | NBA HORSE competition results: Chicago Bulls Zach LaVine, Quigley, Billups and Conley advance to semi-finals

Zach LaVine was told to it was not 'realistic' to want to pursue a career in the NBA

During an interview on the NBA's website, LaVine's father Paul revealed that a fourth-grade teacher asked him what he would want to do as an adult. LaVine told the teacher he wanted to be an NBA star, and the teacher told him to write down a dream that was more realistic. The Bulls star returned home and told his father his teacher wanted him to become a policeman or fireman. Paul, who revealed that he always told his son to chase his dreams, went to school with his wife to talk to the teacher. They told the teacher that becoming an NBA star was their son's dream, which they did not want her to 'mess' up.

During the same interview, Zach LaVine revealed that his father was his 'biggest influence' while growing up as he put in the time for him since he was only four or five. The Bulls guard stated that his father saw the ability and drive he had, even though he never ranked in the top 100 and was not a big draw in high school. Paul LaVine further elaborated that he had always known his son was different, as he was doing at six months what other babies were not doing. He also talked about the Bulls star's drive for basketball, as he always focused on playing like a professional.

Also read | Who won the NBA HORSE competition? NBA stars Mike Conley, Chicago Bulls Zach LaVine in intense showdown

Zach LaVine stats and Zach LaVine career earnings

Zach LaVine started his NBA career with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2014. He played three seasons with the Grizzlies before moving to the Chicago Bulls in 2017. This season, LaVine was averaging a career-high 25.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists while shooting 45 percent from the field per game with the Bulls before the 2019-20 season was suspended on March 11. Zach LaVine is currently signed with the Bulls on a four-year $78,000,000 contract which reportedly pays him an average salary of $19,500,000 per year.

Also read | LaVine delivers late, Chicago Bulls edge Spurs 110-109: Zach LaVine stats

Chicago Bulls Zach LaVine Dunk Contest 2020

Also read | Dwight Howard, Zach LaVine Dunk contest to take place in February: Zach LaVine Dunk Contest

(Image courtesy: @nbastats official Twitter)