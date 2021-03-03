Zion Williamson Breaks Down Old Spartanburg Day High School Highlight: WATCH

Despite a late start to his rookie season in the NBA, New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson has earned a name for himself, especially for his signature dunks. Currently averaging 25.5 points per game for the season, Williamson was probably the most anticipated rookie since LeBron James in 2003. In a recent interview, Williamson broke down a viral highlight of him while playing for the Spartanburg Day high school.

Zion Williamson highlights from Spartanburg Day high school broken down

The only person that can guard Zion pic.twitter.com/FYNYWv7MlL — kyle/Free agent nba fan (@knicks_tape99) February 26, 2021

As per 247 Sports, Williamson was not among the top-rated freshman while at Duke, trailing Cam Reddish and RJ Barrett. Reports add that, while he was athletic and played well, his opponents were not up to the mark in South Carolina Independent School Association's Class AA.

Recently, these clips have been shared around the internet, fans discussing how Williamson did indeed play against private South Carolina schools. While he appeared on The Old Man and the Three podcast with JJ Redick and Tomm Alter, the Zion Williamson highlights had a player named Bryson Bishop defending.

Williamson said that he has a lot of respect for Bishop, who eventually fouled Zion and prevented the bucket.

All glory to God who has blessed me with the opportunity to pursue my dreams of playing basketball at the next level. I’m happy to say I’m committed to Charleston Southern University. #GoBucs @CoachRadebaugh @CoachTButters pic.twitter.com/l8tPdJ87EB — Bryson Bishop (@B_P_B_2) February 16, 2021

Bishop, on the other hand, has recently announced his commitment to Division I Charleston Southern.

Zion Williamson stats

As of now, Zion Williamson is averaging 25.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 61.4% from the field. He has played 33 games for the ongoing 2020-21, scoring a season-high 36 points against the Dallas Mavericks and Portland Trail Blazers last month.

Zion Williamson signature shoe

Last September, the Zion Williamson signature shoe news made headlines. This week, Williamson’s Jordan Z Code was revealed. While the photo was leaked, Willaimson's logo features on the tongue as colourful patterns surround the laces. If the shoe is officially announced, Williamson and Russell Westrbook will be the only Air Jordan athletes with signature shoes. Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum and Bam Adebayo are also part of the Jordan brand.

(Image credits: Zion Williamson Instagram)