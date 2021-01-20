Zion Williamson Critiqued By Hall Of Famer Karl Malone: 'Zion Needs To Get Into Shape'

In 2019, Zion Williamson was hailed as the most anticipated rookie since LeBron James in 2003. However, before he could make a proper debut, the 20-year-old suffered an injury, sidelining him till 2020. Upon return, his debut was seen as hot and cold. As Williamson is playing his second season in the NBA, Utah Jazz legend Karl Malone explains why Williamson needs to get better so the world can see his potential.

Karl Malone on Zion Williamson

Karl Malone calls out Zion Williamson: "Zion needs to be averaging like 40 minutes per game... you're a 21 year old kid... your a** shouldn't be getting tired."



Malone, with Darius Miles and Quentin Richardson, was on The Players' Tribune Knuckleheads podcast. The Hall of Famer was asked about Williamson, who he feels needs to get in shape. Malone explained why he thinks so, hoping the league gets to see the young star's best potential.

"I love Zion Williamson," Malone said. "Zion needs to get into shape. If he don't get in shape, we might not ever know his full potential."

Malone spoke about Williamson's season as well, hoping to see him play one whole season. Last season, Williamson played in 2020 till the NBA went on the COVID-19-induced hiatus. He played the regular-season games at the NBA bubble, before the Pelicans were eliminated.

"I'm still waiting on him to play the whole damn season. News flash: We still waiting," Malone said, hoping the Pelicans forward would complete the 2020-21 campaign. As per Malone, Williamson also needs to play more minutes. "You're a 21-, 22-year-old kid—your a** shouldn't get tired," he said.

Last October, Williamson underwent surgery for his torn right lateral meniscus. Even during his time at Duke, the young star had to be sidelined after an injury. Due to COVID-19, players went on a hiatus with the league, resuming play at the NBA bubble. This season, Williamson is averaging 23.8 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.

Is Zion Williamson's weight an issue?

Since his debut, Williamson (then 19), has been scrutinised for his weight and physique. As per ESPN's Brian Windhorst, Williamson's weight issues were kept private, as the player was 25 pounds heavier when he resumed play. While he has lost the weight coming into the 2020-21 season, it affected his game previously. Reports add that while he is not where he should be, the Duke product is definitely getting there.

Zion Williamson dunks

With barely a year of NBA experience, Williamson already has standout dunks during his time with the Pelicans. However, reports and experts have looked at it in a different light, stating that while his dunks are spectacular, Williamson needs to do more for the Pelicans.

