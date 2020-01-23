Zion Williamson Draws MVP Chants From NBA Fans After Epic Q4 Performance In Pelicans Debut

The No.1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Zion Williamson made his most-anticipated professional debut for New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night (Thursday IST) against San Antonio Spurs. With the pre-game buzz surrounded about the weight Williamson has gained during his 13 weeks absence, the 19-year-old stunned critics with a short burst of performance in the fourth quarter of the game. Zion Williamson's performance pumped up the fans to such an extent that Pelicans' supporters chanted 'MVP' for their valuable prospect.

Zion Williamson's NBA debut was special for Pelicans supporters due to the fact the teenager spent 13 weeks on the sidelines after damaging his meniscus in his right knee in the offseason. With several setbacks in his recovery, Williamson was finally deemed fit to start against the Spurs.

Despite a 117-121 loss on his debut, Williamson showed flashes of brilliance that warranted the hype around his debut. After a slow start that saw Williamson play short spells of four minutes in the opening three quarters of the game, Williamson came alive in the fourth quarter, scoring 17 points including four consecutive three-pointers in a span of just above three minutes. The sudden burst by Williamson instantly drew 'MVP' chants from the supporters at the Smoothie King Centre.

Spurs vs Pelicans: Zion Williamson's NBA's debut

Zion Williamson finished the game with 22 points in just 18 minutes of play. The 19-year-old further registered seven rebounds and three assists on his NBA debut.

New Orleans Pelicans are the 12th seeded side in the Western Conference with a poor 17-28 (win-loss) record. However, with Zion Williamson back in the mix, Pelicans might just hope for an upturn in fortunes. They'll be playing Denver Nuggets next on Friday night (Saturday IST).

Social media reactions to Williamson's incredible performance

