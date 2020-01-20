The Debate
Zion Williamson's Expected NBA Debut For New Orleans Pelicans Moved To National Broadcast

Basketball News

Zion Williamson, who was the No.1 Draft pick, has missed 40 games of his rookie NBA season for New Orleans Pelicans so far after he suffered from a knee injury.

Zion Williamson

The wait could be finally over for New Orleans Pelicans fans, who have been anxious to watch the NBA No.1 overall draft pick Zion Williamson take the court for the team. Williamson has missed 40 games of his rookie NBA contest after suffering from a knee injury. Earlier, multiple reports suggested that Williamson could actually make his debut on Thursday night (Friday IST) against Utah Jazz. However, Pelicans Executive Vice President David Griffin recently confirmed that those reports were incorrect. 

Also Read: Zion Williamson Set To Make NBA Debut Against Spurs: Pelicans VP David Griffin

Zion Williamson's NBA debut 

According to a report in The Score, ESPN has shifted its broadcast schedule to Wednesday, January 22 to account for the anticipated debut of New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson. Instead of the previously scheduled game between the Denver Nuggets and Houston Rockets, ESPN will televise the Pelicans' home game versus the San Antonio Spurs. 

Also Read: Zion Williamson Falls Asleep During Tense Final Quarter Between Pelicans & Pistons: WATCH

NBA: Zion Williamson's injury

Zion Williamson underwent arthroscopic surgery to repair a torn right lateral meniscus in October 2019, which delayed his debut for the Pelicans. In a recent interview, Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry stated that when Zion Williamson makes his debut, he will play for limited minutes, at least initially. 

Also Read: Zion Williamson Reveals About Nearly Missing Out On Being Part Of The Pelicans In 2019

NBA: Zion Williamson's stats 

Zion Williamson had a great season for the Duke University in the NCAA championship where he averaged at 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.1 steals, and 1.8 blocks in 33 games.

Also Read: Zion Williamson Admits Pelicans Are 're-teaching Him To Walk And Run' In Injury Rehab

