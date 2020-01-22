The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Zion Williamson Admits He Won't Be Able To Sleep At Night Ahead Of Much-awaited NBA Debut

Basketball News

In a recent interview with ESPN, Zion Williamson revealed that he might not be able to sleep before the game as he is very excited about his first NBA game.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Zion Williamson

There are only a few hours left for Zion Williamson's debut with the New Orleans Pelicans. After a lot of speculations, Zion Williamson's debut against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday morning (Thursday morning IST) was confirmed. In a recent interview with ESPN, Williamson revealed that he might not be able to sleep before the game as he is very excited about his first NBA game. The Pelicans also announced that the game will be nationally telecast by ESPN

Also read | Zion Williamson debut against Spurs confirmed: Pelicans VP David Griffin

NBA 2019-20: Zion Williamson debut against for the Pelicans to be against the San Antonio Spurs

NBA 2019-20: Zion Williamson debut, injury and recovery

Before his debut against the Spurs was confirmed, there were rumours about Williamson debuting against Utah Jazz. The Pelicans had also shared a video on Williamson practising in Twitter and added the word 'soon' as a caption. According to NBA reports, Williamson was cleared for 5 on 5 practice with the players. He was also seen practising 3 on 3 with coaches and even 4 on 4 before. He underwent arthroscopic knee surgery on October 21, 2019. The estimated recovery period was around 6-8 weeks.

Also read | Zion Williamson has gained 8 pounds of muscle during this off season, says David Griffin

NBA reports also confirmed that Zion Williamson's meniscus injury has healed completely and the Pelicans want him on the court for some time before he finally made his debut with the team. In December 2019, Zion had been cleared for light shooting. However, a debut date was not given. 

Also read | Zion Williamson debut to be broadcast on national TV

After the Pelicans used their top pick to select Zion Williamson, he was probably the most anticipated rookie since LeBron James. Williamson averaged at 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.1 steals, and 1.8 blocks in 33 games for the Duke University in the NCAA. Williamson had dealt with some minor knee problems last year. During summer league, the rookie player only lasted for eight minutes. The team had withdrawn him as a precautionary measure to avoid further harm. After a knee sprain during a game, Zion Williamson also missed time for Duke. The sprain was caused due to his sneaker falling apart.

Also read | Zion Williamson debut could be during the Pelicans vs Jazz game

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BJP: 'WE ARE USED TO LAL MIRCHI'
CONG RELEASES LIST OF CAMPAIGNERS
CJI: ASSAM-TRIPURA PLEAS SEPARATE
MANGALURU BOMB PLANTER ARRESTED
SHIV SENA REFUTES CONGRESS
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA