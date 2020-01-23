The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Zion Williamson Cruelly Fat-shamed By NBA Fans After Stuttering Start In Pelicans Debut

Basketball News

NBA 2019-20: New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson made his long-anticipated NBA debut. Finished the game with 23 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Zion Williamson

New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson made his long-anticipated NBA debut on Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST). The 19-year-old had a slow start, scoring only 2 points in the first half. However, Zion picked up his pace in the final period of the game, scoring 22 points. 7 rebounds and 3 assists in 18 minutes.

Also read | Zion Williamson debut: Zionadmits he won't be able to sleep at night ahead of much-awaited NBA debut

Spurs vs Pelicans highlights: Zion Williamson drops 22 points for the Pelicans in his NBA debut vs Spurs

Zion scored 2 points during the first half, opening his night with an assist to Brandon Ingram. He was sent to the bench thrice, before scoring back-to-back 17 points during Q4. He made 4-of-4 of his three-pointers while shooting 72.7% from the field. The Spurs beat the Pelicans 121-117. 

Also read | Zion Williamson debut for New Orleans Pelicans to be nationally broadcast

Spurs vs Pelicans highlights: Zion Williamson fat shamed after his long-awaited NBA debut vs Spurs

While Williamson was on the bench, NBA announcer Mark Jackson called out Zion for being 'too fat'. Jeff Van Gundy added that the NBA never 'fat' players play before. His weight was also displayed on the screen like stats. The comments led to people body shame Zion Williamson on Twitter, sharing memes and gifs about the 19-year-old. People also defended Zion, not happy with Mark Jackson calling out his weight.

Also read | Zion Williamson debut: He has gained 8 pounds of muscle during this off season, says David Griffin

NBA 2019-20: Zion Williamson debut, injury and recovery

During the Pelicans pre-season games, Zion Williamson suffered from a meniscus injury which would sideline him for more than two months. Since December 2019, Zion was seen practising with the team on the court, gearing up for his debut. While with Duke University, Zion averaged at 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.1 steals, and 1.8 blocks in 33 games. He has also suffered from injuries before, playing for only a few minutes in the summer league before being withdrawn. 

Also read | Zion Williamson debut: NBA debut against Spurs has been confirmed, Pelicans VP David Griffin

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BJP: 'WE ARE USED TO LAL MIRCHI'
JEFF BEZOS PHONE HACK BY MBS
BJP'S QUESTION ON UDDHAV AYODYHA
KEJRIWAL LAUDS MP GOVT'S SYSTEM
FIR AGAINST AZHAR, HE RETALIATES
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA