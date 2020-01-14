Zion Williamson To Finally Make His Long-awaited NBA Debut With Pelicans, Date Confirmed

NBA fans will soon be able to see New Orleans Pelicans rookie and No.1 overall pick play on the court. According to NBA reports, Zion Williamson is going to make his NBA debut against Utah Jazz on Thursday night (Friday morning IST). Williamson has missed 40 games of his rookie NBA contest after suffering from a knee injury. In a recent interview, Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry stated that when Zion Williamson makes his debut, he will play for limited minutes, at least initially.

NBA 2019-20: No.1 overall pick Zion Williamson to finally make his NBA debut for the New Orleans Pelicans

BREAKING: Zion Williamson plans on making his NBA Debut this Thursday, per @Mitch_Lawrence. — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 13, 2020

The Pelicans will know a lot more after practice this week, but it sure sounds like we’ll get the long-awaited NBA debut of Zion Williamson on Thursday vs. the Jazz. That’s the plan, anyway, per sources. — Mitch Lawrence (@Mitch_Lawrence) January 13, 2020

NBA 2019-20: Zion Williamson injury, recovery and practice with the Pelicans

The Pelicans had recently shared a video on Williamson practising in Twitter and added the word 'soon' as a caption. According to NBA reports, Williamson has been cleared for 5 on 5 practice with the players. He was also seen practising 3 on 3 with coaches and even 4 on 4 before. Williamson underwent arthroscopic knee surgery on October 21, 2019. The estimated recovery period for the player was around 6-8 weeks.

NBA reports also confirmed that Zion Williamson's meniscus injury has healed completely and the Pelicans want him on the court for some time before he finally made his debut with the team. In December 2019, Zion had been cleared for light shooting. Alvin Gentry did not specify a fixed return date for Zion Williamson.

After the Pelicans used their top pick to select Zion Williamson, he was probably the most anticipated rookie since LeBron James. Williamson averaged at 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.1 steals, and 1.8 blocks in 33 games for the Duke University in the NCAA.

Williamson had dealt with some minor knee problems last year. During summer league, the rookie player only lasted for eight minutes. The team had withdrawn him as a precautionary measure to avoid further harm. After a knee sprain during a game, Zion Williamson also missed time for Duke. The sprain was caused due to his sneaker falling apart.

