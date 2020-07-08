Zion Williamson Gets Thanos-inspired 'Infinity Gauntlet' Pendant For His 20th Birthday

New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson celebrated his 20th birthday by getting his hands on a customised pendant dedicated to his favourite comic book character, Thanos. Williamson bought himself a customised 'Infinity Gauntlet' pendant which struck the perfect mix between his love for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and basketball. The pendant is designed by popular celebrity designer ZoFrost, who shared the intricate details of the miniature Infinity Gauntlet on social media.

According to TMZ Sport, the Infinity Gauntlet pendant was gifted to Zion Williamson by ZoFrost for his 20th birthday. The Pelicans star now has his own Avengers memorabilia, which is also personalised to match his liking. The miniature pendant features all the Infinity Stones. The customised Infinity Gauntlet also features a basketball in the palm. According to ZoFrost, the design theme of the Zion Williamson birthday present was based on the Infinity Gauntlet used in Avengers: Endgame.

Known to be a massive fan of the MCU, the Zion Williamson Thanos stories have already made the rounds on the internet in the past. Zion Williamson said last year before the release of Endgame that he prefers Thanos' character to that of the traditional superheroes. So much so that Williamson even admitted that he was rooting for the Titan to beat Captain America and co. However, as was the case in the comic book series, the superheroes triumphed in the movie after Iron Man - played by Robert Downer Jr. - sacrificed himself in the climax.

Meanwhile, social media reacted to Zion Williamson's personalised Infinity Gauntlet:

Do you think it’s fair to say that Zion Williamson is the athlete who most embodies Thanos? — Jack Uval (@JackUvalTrades) July 8, 2020

#ZionWilliamson aka Bruh Man’s new chain is a bling’d out Thanos glove pic.twitter.com/KKetFW5u4T — BIG LAKESHOW🟣🟡 (@KP_Trill) July 7, 2020

7/7/2020... Zion Williamson pic.twitter.com/itRZAhNFBQ — Sports Media Thanos Graphic Watch Joker (@SportGuySports) July 7, 2020

Zion Williamson body transformation

Zion Williamson and the Pelicans are set to leave for Orlando on Wednesday ahead of the NBA restart. The power forward recently showed off his remarkable transformation, suggesting Williamson spent the better part of the four-mouth hiatus at the gym. His sudden physique transformation even drew comparisons with Detective Comics (DC) character and Batman's arch-rival, Bane.

Remake the Dark Knight Rises but with Zion as Bane https://t.co/tANBtReD0e — Dakota Schmidt (@Dakota_Schmidt) July 2, 2020

The Pelicans are 10th in the Western Conference with a 28-36 win-loss record. They will be playing their first game at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on July 30 against Utah Jazz.

(Image Credits: ZoFrost Instagram Handle)