Zion Williamson Net Worth, Personal Life And Rookie Season With Pelicans As Star Turns 20

New Orleans Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson has enjoyed a stellar debut season in the NBA since signing for the Western Conference outfit in July 2019. Zion Williamson went on to become the first teenager in NBA history to score 20 or more points in 10 consecutive games. Williamson celebrates his 20th birthday on Monday, July 6. On the occasion of the 20th Zion Williamson birthday, here's a look at the Zion Williamson net worth and the Zion Williamson family life.

Zion Williamson birthday: Zion Williamson net worth

According to reports from Celebrity Net Worth, the Zion Williamson net worth is an estimated $8 million. The Zion Williamson net worth is boosted by the power forward's first NBA contract with the New Orleans Pelicans. Williamson was the first pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and is expected to make a reported $20 million over his first two seasons with the Pelicans. In July 2019, sports brand Nike announced that it had signed Zion Willamson to an exclusive shoe contract. According to reports, the deal is worth a whopping $75 million over five years. Williamson's deal with Nike is the second-largest rookie shoe deal in history trailing only LeBron James' $90 million rookie deal which he signed in 2003.

Zion Williamson birthday: Zion Williamson weight and rookie season

Zion Williamson is listed at 6 ft 6 in (1.98 m) tall, weighing 285 pounds (129 kg). Despite the Zion Williamson weight being considered heavy for a basketball player, the Pelicans star is well-renowned for his speed and leaping ability. Williamson is best-suited to play as a power forward due to his size but the American can also be deployed as a small-ball centre.

Williamson officially signed with the New Orleans Pelicans on July 1, 2019, but unfortunately tore his meniscus in October 2019 during the preseason of his rookie campaign. Williamson then made his professional debut in the NBA earlier this year on January 22, in a 121–117 defeat against the San Antonio Spurs. On March 1, Williamson scored a career-high 35 points, along with 7 rebounds, in a 122–114 loss against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Zion Williamson birthday: Zion Williamson family life

Zion Williamson was born in Salisbury, North Carolina and kept active with outdoor sporting activities. Zion Willamson's mother, Sharonda Sampson, was a sprinter and coached the Sumter Falcons on the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) circuit. Zion Willamson also trained with his stepfather Lee Anderson, a former college basketball player, to improve on his skills as a point guard.

