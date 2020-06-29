Disney Plus Reveals The Fate Of The Infinity Stones Post 'Avengers: Endgame'

Disney recently revealed the status of the Infinity Stones, post the events of Avengers: Endgame. This was to mark the streaming of Avengers: Infinity War on Disney Plus Hotstar from Friday, June 26, 2020. Read on to know more about the fate of the Infinity stones:

The fate of the Infinity Stones in the MCU

Taking to their social media handle on Saturday, June 27, 2020, Disney Plus shared videos that feature the Infinity stones from the MCU, which is arguably one of the most over-powered McGuffins ever. Disney Plus recently started streaming the Avenger film, and this post was shared to promote it. This Instagram post answers one question that has been asked by a lot of Avengers fans. The fate of the infinity stones is revealed in this video, but it has also been contradicted by fans of the film franchise.

In the post, it is stated that all the Infinity stones, including the Time Stone, Reality Stone, Space Stone, Power Stone, Mind Stone, and Soul Stone, have been destroyed. The post also included details like where the stones were previously kept and in which films did they appear. This post has gone on to garner over 98 thousand views within a day. Here is the post:

ALSO READ | Urvashi Rautela's First International Film, 'Aislados' Is Out Now; Read Details

Space Stone:

Space Stone has been destroyed. The stone was housed in The Tesseract. It has appeared in Thor, Captain America: The First Avenger, Marvel's The Avengers, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, Captain Marvel, and Avengers: Endgame.

Mind Stone:

It has been destroyed after the events of Endgame. The stone was earlier placed inside Loki’s sceptre and later on Vision’s forehead. The stone has appeared in Marvel's The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Endgame, and Avengers: Infinity War.

Reality Stone:



The reality stone was placed in a stone chest and was also called the Aether. The stone has been destroyed. It appeared in three Marvel Cinematic Universe films.

Power Stone:

It has been destroyed according to Disney Plus. It was placed inside an Orb to protect it from evil aliens. It first appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy and then in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

ALSO READ |Govinda's Quiz: If You're A 90s Kid You Will Ace This Quiz



Time Stone:

It has also been destroyed and the other version of it has been sent back to its original timeline. It was stored in The Eye of Agamotto. The stone first appeared in Doctor Strange.

Soul Stone:

The stone has been destroyed. It was placed on a planet with Red Skull as its guardian deity. It first appeared in Avengers: Infinity War, and is the last stone to show itself in the Infinity Saga of MCU.

ALSO READ | Neha Kakkar Comes Back On Social Media After A Short Hiatus With A New Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.