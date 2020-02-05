Union Budget
Zion Williamson Steals The Ball From Giannis Antetokounmpo In Lethal Showdown: WATCH

Basketball News

NBA 2019-20: During the final period of the Milwaukee Bucks vs game, Zion Williamson plucked the ball from Giannis Antetokounmpo, showing his brute strength.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Zion Williamson

New Orleans Pelicans star rookie Zion Williamson faced reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning IST) during the Bucks vs Pelicans game. During the final period of the game, Williamson plucked the ball from Giannis, showing his brute strength. Giannis was visibly surprised from the incident and even asked the authorities for a jump ball.

NBA 2019-20: Pelicans Zion Williamson plucks the ball straight out of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s hand during Bucks vs Pelicans

Earlier during the Bucks vs Pelicans game, Zion Williamson was blocked by Giannis Antetokounmpo. Giannis swatted away Williamson’s attempt at a layup during fast break. Zion Williamson ended up losing his balance and landed on the ground.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Pelicans highlights: Giannis leads the Bucks to their victory

The Bucks won the Bucks vs Pelicans game with a 120-108 margin. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a double-double for his team with 34 points and 17 rebounds while shooting 70% from the field. Zion Williamson, on the other hand, socred 20 points, 7 rebounds and 4 minutes for the Pelicans. Brandon Ingram scored team-high 32 points for the Pelicans.

Published:
