Zion Williamson Steals The Ball From Giannis Antetokounmpo In Lethal Showdown: WATCH

New Orleans Pelicans star rookie Zion Williamson faced reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning IST) during the Bucks vs Pelicans game. During the final period of the game, Williamson plucked the ball from Giannis, showing his brute strength. Giannis was visibly surprised from the incident and even asked the authorities for a jump ball.

Zion just took it from Giannis 😯 pic.twitter.com/z8BTVbovT1 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 5, 2020

Zion RIPS the ball away from Giannis as the Pels cut the lead to single digits 😤 pic.twitter.com/uuGHopw9lc — ClutchPoints NBA (@ClutchPointsNBA) February 5, 2020

Earlier during the Bucks vs Pelicans game, Zion Williamson was blocked by Giannis Antetokounmpo. Giannis swatted away Williamson’s attempt at a layup during fast break. Zion Williamson ended up losing his balance and landed on the ground.

Giannis welcomed Zion to the league ✋ pic.twitter.com/z8A4EcUQCB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 5, 2020

Milwaukee Bucks vs Pelicans highlights: Giannis leads the Bucks to their victory

🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀



Giannis (34 PTS, 17 REB) posts a monster double-double to lead the @Bucks to their NBA-best 43rd win.



Khris Middleton: 20 PTS, 8 REB, 8 AST, 3 STL

Brandon Ingram: 32 PTS pic.twitter.com/u95ESLg1ob — NBA (@NBA) February 5, 2020

The Bucks won the Bucks vs Pelicans game with a 120-108 margin. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a double-double for his team with 34 points and 17 rebounds while shooting 70% from the field. Zion Williamson, on the other hand, socred 20 points, 7 rebounds and 4 minutes for the Pelicans. Brandon Ingram scored team-high 32 points for the Pelicans.

