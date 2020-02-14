Zion Williamson Sets Yet Another Record In 118-123 Loss To Oklahoma City Thunder

It was a case of 'Another day, another Zion Williamson record' in the Thunder vs Pelicans game this week. In just 9 games for the New Orleans Pelicans, rookie Zion Williamson has sparked the joy and hope that has gotten Pelicans fans off their seats. After losing the likes of Chris Paul and Anthony Davis to the heavyweights in the NBA, Zion Williamson represents a new dawn for the people of New Orleans, as seen with his latest exploits. On Thursday night, in his 10th game in the NBA, Zion Williamson racked up 32 points, becoming the first player in the NBA with eight 20-point games in the first 10 games of his career.

Zion Williamson is the 3rd player with seven 20-point games in his first 10 career games over the last 30 seasons. He joins Grant Hill and Shaquille O'Neal (also 7).



He is the only player in that span to record seven 20-point games in his first 9 career games. pic.twitter.com/VUhyp56ebP — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 12, 2020

Zion Williamson record-breaker extraordinaire

Over the course of 10 games in the NBA this season, Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson has registered returns of 22, 15, 21, 14, 24, 21, 20, 21, 31 and 32 points respectively. The remarkable consistency the Blue Devils alum has shown in the nascent stage of his NBA career has drawn plaudits from every corner of the NBA. After the Pelicans’ win over the Portland Trail Blazers earlier this week, Carmelo Anthony was the latest to join the de facto Zion Williamson fan club. “I don’t really think he’s comparable to anybody that I’ve seen”, the Trail Blazers veteran was quoted as saying. Zion Williamson’s 31 points were key for the Pelicans as they overturned a 16-point deficit in Q1.

The BEST OF Zion's 20-PT streak! 🔥@Zionwilliamson becomes the youngest player in @NBAHistory to score 20+ PTS in 6 consecutive games. pic.twitter.com/A4ZHr9AQsM — NBA (@NBA) February 14, 2020

Zion Williamson is now over 200 points (and counting) through 10 career games...



Over the last 30 seasons, the only former No. 1 picks to score 200 points within their first 10 career games are Hall of Famers Shaquille O'Neal (238 in 1992-93) and Allen Iverson (224 in 1996-97). pic.twitter.com/kDPrJec0nu — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 14, 2020

The Zion Williamson record that has reinvigorated the Pelicans

The No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft has, after initial injury setbacks, led the Pelicans’ charge in emphatic fashion. The Pelicans have now improved to a 23-32 record after Zion Williamson’s debut. While the Pelicans may not be challenging for a playoffs spot just yet, the belated emergence of Zion Williamson is proving to be key for the Pelicans as head coach Alvin Gentry look to pump some life into a tailing franchise. In freight train fashion, Zion Williamson is now averaging 22.1 points per game with the Smoothie King Center now a place of renewed vigour.

