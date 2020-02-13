LeBron James Partners With Kent State University To Make 193 Students' Dreams Come True

On the court this year, LeBron James has shown no signs of slowing down with age. Off the NBA court, LeBron James seems to be doing the same. The Los Angeles Lakers star established the LeBron James Family Foundation early in his career and inked a deal with the Akron University in Ohio to fund scholarships for over 2,000 children beginning in 2021. It now appears that the Lakers star’s foundation has given itself a head start in the endeavour to fund the education of a multitude of children.

When you show up to @KentState for your 11th grade experience outing, but find out you’re also getting FREE tuition for 4 years AND a year of free room & board‼️ 😱😭 pic.twitter.com/udCrl95qFi — LeBron James Family Foundation (@LJFamFoundation) February 12, 2020

LeBron James Family Foundation sends over 190 students to Kent State University

The I Promise School set up by the LeBron James Family Foundation witnessed its inaugural graduation class this year. On the day of their graduation, the 193 students of the I Primary School were in for a major surprise. Representatives from the Kent State University stunned the graduating students as they announced free tuition for the inaugural graduating class of the I Promise School.

A new program born out of an existing partnership between Kent State and the @LJFamFoundation will allow all eligible students in the oldest I PROMISE Network class to be guaranteed free tuition for four years and one year of free room and meal plan. https://t.co/CsXiIautrV pic.twitter.com/fA03bKLxvW — Kent State (@KentState) February 12, 2020

The I Promise Network was set up by the LeBron James Family Foundation nine years ago. Back then, the first class of the I Promise School commenced with students in the third grade. Over the years, I Promise School grew to accommodate over 1,400 students.

Speaking at the event, Michele Campbell, executive director of the LeBron James Family Foundation said, “The I PROMISE program is built on the ‘earned, not given’ philosophy. We are so excited that our students that have worked incredibly hard have earned even more life-changing opportunities to grow and excel." The inaugural graduation class of the I Promise School will be eligible for the free tuition at Kent State University in the academic year that commences in 2021-22.

