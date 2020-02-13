The Debate
LeBron James Partners With Kent State University To Make 193 Students' Dreams Come True

Basketball News

The LeBron James Family Foundation set up the I Promise School Network back in 2011. The first graduation class from the school will now receive free tuition.

Written By Colin DCunha | Mumbai | Updated On:
On the court this year, LeBron James has shown no signs of slowing down with age. Off the NBA court, LeBron James seems to be doing the same. The Los Angeles Lakers star established the LeBron James Family Foundation early in his career and inked a deal with the Akron University in Ohio to fund scholarships for over 2,000 children beginning in 2021. It now appears that the Lakers star’s foundation has given itself a head start in the endeavour to fund the education of a multitude of children.

LeBron James Family Foundation sends over 190 students to Kent State University

The I Promise School set up by the LeBron James Family Foundation witnessed its inaugural graduation class this year. On the day of their graduation, the 193 students of the I Primary School were in for a major surprise. Representatives from the Kent State University stunned the graduating students as they announced free tuition for the inaugural graduating class of the I Promise School.

The I Promise Network was set up by the LeBron James Family Foundation nine years ago. Back then, the first class of the I Promise School commenced with students in the third grade. Over the years, I Promise School grew to accommodate over 1,400 students.

Speaking at the event, Michele Campbell, executive director of the LeBron James Family Foundation said, “The I PROMISE program is built on the ‘earned, not given’ philosophy. We are so excited that our students that have worked incredibly hard have earned even more life-changing opportunities to grow and excel." The inaugural graduation class of the I Promise School will be eligible for the free tuition at Kent State University in the academic year that commences in 2021-22.

Published:
