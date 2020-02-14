LeBron James' 'ridiculous' Diet Leaves Cavs' Tristan Thompson Cussing

Sports athletes are often asked about the secrets behind their sustained pursuit of glory. A number of sports superstars detail how a rigorous diet and a disciplined training regimen has helped them mount a sustainable challenge through the years. According to LeBron James’ former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Tristan Thompson, LeBron James’ success is definitely not down to the Lakers star watching his diet.

LeBron never loses at cards. Ever. He eats ‘like shit.’ And when no one’s looking, he sends strangers to drug rehab: A collection of his untold stories w/ ⁦@ByJasonLloyd⁩ and I. Hope you enjoy ⁦@TheAthleticNBA⁩ https://t.co/sm7s4K4iDQ — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) February 13, 2020

Tristan Thompson: "LeBron James has the worst diet ever”

LeBron James is still going strong at the age of 35, leading the Lakers’ unrelenting charge at the top of the Western Conference. However, according to his former teammate Tristan Thompson, LeBron James is the last person to follow a strict diet day in and day out. In an interview with The Athletic, Tristan Thompson detailed LeBron James’ bizarre diet.

"He has the worst f---ing diet ever. Ask him what he eats for breakfast. He has like five french toasts, drowns it in syrup with strawberries and bananas. Then he has like a four-egg omelette and then he goes and just f---ing dunks on somebody. It doesn’t make sense.” - Tristan Thompson in the interview with The Athletic

"He eats desserts with every meal. He’ll come with his one-week diet, vegan crap, but he literally eats like it doesn’t make sense. He’s really a specimen. He eats like s---. I remember one year I tried to eat like he ate and it just didn’t work out. I started gaining weight and said, 'F--- this.' I mean it works for him. He loves sweets. He loves sweets. He eats desserts and French toast. It’s crazy how his body just burns it."

Interestingly, Tristan Thompson also said that he tried to follow the LeBron James diet for a year. That, however, proved to be highly unproductive for the Cleveland Cavaliers center. Tristan Thompson reportedly started to gain weight after commencing the LeBron James diet and hastily abandoned the LeBron James fitness regimen.

