Zion Williamson Falls Asleep During Tense Final Quarter Between Pelicans & Pistons: WATCH

Basketball News

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson appeared to have fallen asleep during Pelicans' clash against Pistons. He is expected to make his debut against Jazz.

Zion Williamson

The No.1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Zion Williamson is likely to make his most awaited debut for New Orleans Pelicans against Utah Jazz on Thursday night (Friday IST). Fully recovered from his injury, Williamson was present on the bench when the Pelicans clashed against the Detroit Pistons on Monday night (Tuesday IST).

However, the 19-year-old had made the headlines after appearing to have dozed off during the fourth quarter of the game. 

Also Read | Zion Williamson Scores Scary Dunk After Being Cleared To Participate In 5-on-5s

Watch: Zion Williamson falls asleep during Pelicans' game

With his debut reportedly scheduled in three days, footage of Williamson asleep on the bench is taking over the internet. During Q4 of the match with Pelicans leading by 12 points against Pistons, the camera rolled towards Zion Williamson, who appeared to have fallen asleep during the tense game.

Also Read | Charles Barkley Roasts The Pelicans And Zion Williamson By Teaching The Star How To Walk

Zion Williamson return

Zion Williamson has missed 42 games since the start of the NBA season after undergoing surgery in the summer. The 19-year-old is reportedly back to full fitness after taking part in multiple 5-on-5 games. NBA insiders report that he will make his NBA debut when Pelicans host Jazz at the Smoothie King Center. 

Also Read | Zion Williamson Reveals About Nearly Missing Out On Being Part Of The Pelicans In 2019

Pelicans vs Pistons highlights

Despite having a healthy lead, Pelicans struggled in the final period of the match allowing Pistons to force overtime. However, Pelicans scored 15 points in the extended period to secure a 117-110 win at Detroit. With the win, Pelicans make it back-to-back wins in the NBA. They remain 15th in the Western Conference with a 15-26 (win-loss) record. 

The former Duke University star generated a lot of hype in the offseason and will hope to help Pelicans make it three wins in a row against Jazz. It'll be interesting to see if Zion Williamson's return can inspire the Pelicans to a playoff berth in the Western Conference.

Also Read | Zion Williamson Admits Pelicans Are 're-teaching Him To Walk And Run' In Injury Rehab

