Zion Williamson Admits Pelicans Are 're-teaching Him To Walk And Run' In Injury Rehab

The No 1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Zion Williamson has failed to make a single appearance for the New Orleans Pelicans after undergoing surgery in the pre-season to repair the torn meniscus in his right knee. The 19-year-old remains eager to get back to action with the Pelicans. However, his return date remains unknown.

Zion Williamson getting up shots after practice today. pic.twitter.com/3MHijYmZO3 — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) December 17, 2019

Zion Williamson's injury update

Zion Williamson underwent the surgery in October 20119 and the Pelicans projected his return date to be in six to eight weeks. Although not back yet, Williamson continues to make steady progress in his rehab. During an interview with ESPN.com, he admitted that he trusts the Pelicans in their decision-making regarding his injury. Speaking to Jorge Sedano, the 19-year-old said that 'the Pelicans are trying to re-teach him how to walk and run differently'.

According to reports, Zion Williamson is indeed back for on-court activities, performing several kinetic movements and running up and down the court. However, he is still not cleared to play 3-on-3. While his official return date remains unknown, the New Orleans Pelicans believe he should be back by early 2020. The Pelicans are reportedly planning for Williamson to complete two or three practices with the team. The rate at which Williamson is progressing, he is expected to back for the Pelicans around late January.

Watch: Pelicans vs Nuggets highlights

What next for the Pelicans?

The New Orleans Pelicans are having a torrid season in the NBA, currently sitting second to last with just 9 wins and 23 losses in the Western Conference. The Pelicans ended their 15-game winless run on December 24 to beat the Portland Trail Blazers before snatching a Christmas Day win over the Denver Nuggets. They will be hosting Indiana Pacers next on December 30.

