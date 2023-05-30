WATCH | Relive Ravindra Jadeja's iconic finish in last over that won the IPL 2023 for CSK

IPL 2023 Final: Chennai Super Kings scripted history as they defeated Gujarat Titans by five wickets to lift their 5th IPL title. The rain interrupted final saw the overs reduced to 15 and the revised target was 171 for the men in yellow. Devon Conway and Shivam Dube rose to the occasion but it was Ravindra Jadeja who won it for MS Dhoni's side.

Brilliant Ravindra Jadeja won it for MS Dhoni and CSK

The equation was 22 off 14 balls when MS Dhoni walked in but Mohit Sharma squandered his plans as the CSK skipper returned to the pavilion with a duck in his tally. Mohit's brilliant four deliveries in the first four balls shifted the game towards Gujarat's favour. CSK needed 10 runs in two balls to equal Mumbai Indians' feat and a certain Jadeja had some other plans.

𝗗𝗢 𝗡𝗢𝗧 𝗠𝗜𝗦𝗦!



Two shots of excellence and composure!



Finishing in style, the Ravindra Jadeja way

He hit a massive six off a yorker over long on and followed it up with a four towards the leg side. The 34-year-old's quickfire 6 ball 15 will be etched forever in the history of the IPL.

CSK vs GT: Chennai lift IPL 2023 title

Though Chennai Super Kings lifted the Indian Premier League trophy for the fifth time but it was not an easy task for them as Gujarat Titans had put up a score of 214/4 which was also the highest score in an IPL final. The chase was also not going to be easy due to the quality Titans bowling attack which consisted of Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, and Mohit Sharma who were also on the first three spots of the purple cap standings.

The Chennai Super Kings openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway started off well and added 74 runs under seven overs while chasing the revised target of 171 runs in 15 overs as per the Duckworth Lewis method. Conway was the highest scorer of the innings and made 47 runs in 25 balls and hit four fours and a six. Batsmen like Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, and Ajinkya Rahane also contributed to the team's score and played valuable cameo knocks.