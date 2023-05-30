IPL 2023: Dhoni Makes Special Gesture For Groundsmen To Acknowledge Their Efforts - WATCH

The MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings yet again created history as they clinched their fifth title in the Indian Premier League and defeated the Gujarat Titans in the final. Rain was the major player in the match due to which the final was shifted to the next day but the rain gods also interfered in the match on the reserve day as well. However, despite the rain, it was the ground staff of the Narendra Modi Stadium who did a tremendous job and at last, were able to produce an epic CSK vs GT IPL 2023 final.

MS Dhoni who is also known for his humble nature, also lauded the ground staff and after celebrating the win with his whole team he showed a very kind gesture and came up for a group with the ground staff.

MS Dhoni's kind gesture for the ground staff; Watch

Though Chennai Super Kings lifted the Indian Premier League trophy for the fifth time but it was not an easy task for them as Gujarat Titans had put up a score of 214/4 which was also the highest score in an IPL final. The chase was also not going to be easy due to the quality Titans bowling attack which consisted of Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, and Mohit Sharma who were also on the first three spots of the purple cap standings.

The Chennai Super Kings openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway started off well and added 74 runs under seven overs while chasing the revised target of 171 runs in 15 overs as per the Duckworth Lewis method. Conway was the highest scorer of the innings and made 47 runs in 25 balls and hit four fours and a six. Batsmen like Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, and Ajinkya Rahane also contributed to the team's score and played valuable cameo knocks.

At last in a pressure chase with all the big names back in the hut, it was Ravindra Jadeja who hit Mohit Sharma for a six and four on the final two balls of the 15th over and guided his team to a memorable and historical final victory.