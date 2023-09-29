'100m Six Should Be 10 Runs': Rohit Sharma Wants More Runs For Longer Boundaries In ODIs

This October 8, 2023, match will see Team India play Australia. Less than a week separates us from the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, where Rohit Sharma will captain the Indian Cricket Team. An interview with renowned cricket journalist Vimal Kumar carried out ahead of the tournament revealed some of the interesting thoughts of the captain of the Indian Cricket Team.

3 things you need to know

India's captain for the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup will be Rohit Sharma

India won the 2023 Asia Cup under Rohit's leadership

In a recent three-match ODI series, Team India defeated Australia 2-1

Also Read: 'The Man Was Class': Rohit Sharma Opens Up On The Most Difficult Bowler He Has Ever Faced

Rohit Sharma wants to add one new rule in cricket

Journalist Vimal Kumar asked the Indian cricket team captain about “one rule you would like to add to make cricket more interesting” in a video posted on his official YouTube channel. When asked what rule he would want to see implemented to increase cricket's excitement, Rohit Sharma came up with a rather creative one. He proposed giving eight runs to a batsman for a six that reaches a distance greater than ninety metres. Furthermore, he suggested that a six that went over the remarkable 100 metres be awarded ten runs. There's no doubt that this idea might make the game much more exciting. He said:

if the batter hits a 90M six, it should be 8 runs. If it's a 100M six, it should be 10 runs. People like Chris Gayle smashed 100M sixes for fun and got only 6, bit unfair.

Also Read: 'No Team Can Match Them': Waqar Younis Makes Bold Prediction For India Ahead Of The WC

How many sixes has Rohit Sharma hit in his career so far?

Chris Gayle, a ferocious and hard-hitting batsman for the West Indies, leads all international cricket players with an incredible total of 553 sixes. India's skipper, Rohit Sharma, follows closely behind and claims second place with a staggering total of 551 sixes. These two legends of the sport have written their names in cricket lore with their consistent ability to smash the ball over the fence. However, Rohit Sharma could take an edge in the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup by scoring 3 more sixes to break the record of the West Indies legend. He will now be seen in action against Australia on October 8, 2023.