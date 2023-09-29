'The Man Was Class': Rohit Sharma Opens Up On The Most Difficult Bowler He Has Ever Faced

With less than a week until the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian Cricket Team in the prestigious tournament. Even though the tournament starts on October 5, 2023, Team India will be seen in action on October 8, 2023, against Australia. Ahead of the tournament, Rohit Sharma was seen in an interview with the famous cricket journalist Vimal

Kumar and he answered some of the questions that every fan would wonder.

Rohit Sharma will captain India in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Rohit led India to win the Asia Cup 2023

Team India recently beat Australia in 3 match ODI series by 2-1

Rohit Sharma names the toughest bowler he has faced

journalist Vimal Kumar asked the Indian cricket team captain about the toughest bowler he has faced so far in his career in a video posted on his official YouTube channel. Rohit Sharma, known as Indian cricket's "Hitman," has spoken highly of former South African pace sensation Dale Steyn, calling him "one of the most formidable bowlers" he has ever faced.

Rohit Sharma, who is well-known for his powerful hitting and exquisite timing, has praised the renowned fast bowler Dale Steyn. Sharma heaped praise on Steyn, singling out his tireless work ethic, strict discipline, and uncanny ability to bring the new ball to life as examples of his exceptional cricketing talents. He said:



If a bowler who has ever challenged me and I enjoyed playing against him then I’ll have say Dale Steyn. He is a class player, he got all the skills and I think this is the reason he doesn’t miss a bounce and can swing so fast and I think there are very less people who could swing 140+ and I think he was the one who could do it consistently

Rohit Sharma and Dale Steyn are cricket legends

Often regarded as one of the modern greats of limited-overs cricket, Rohit Sharma cemented his legacy in the history of the game by becoming the second-fastest batter to score 10,000 runs in One internationals (ODIs) at the Asia Cup, where they beat Sri Lanka in the final.

Despite Dale Steyn's official retirement from international cricket, his lasting influence and legacy live on in the cricket community. Steyn was well known for his lightning-fast pace, perfect accuracy, and ability to present serious obstacles to even the most accomplished batsmen. During his international career, he went on to take 699 wickets in all three formats for South Africa.