13 CSK Members Test COVID Negative; Chahar & Ruturaj To Join Squad Post 2 Week Quarantine

Confirming that all 13 infected players have tested COVID-19 negative, CSK CEO N Viswanathan affirmed that the franchise is likely to start practicing on Friday. However, the players are yet to undergo another test on Thursday. The two infected players - Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad - will have to complete mandatory 14-day quarantine before joining the squad again.

"Yes, all 13 members have tested negative for COVID-19. They will have to undergo another test on Thursday, September 3. We are likely to start training on Friday, September 4," the CSK CEO told PTI.

Aussies express 'concern'

In yet another blow to the CSK, Suresh Raina pulled out of the IPL 2020 on Saturday. The stellar batsman has withdrawn from the tournament due to personal reasons. However, sources have reported that the Indian batsman panicked due to 13 members testing COVID positive and travelled back to India.

The COVID threat has raised several concerns over the future of the tournament. Australian speedster Josh Hazelewood, who is currently with the Aussie camp touring England, has stated that there are 'concerns' over the Australians travelling to the UAE for the IPL 2020. Hazlewood, who also belongs to the CSK, has stated that the Aussies would have discussions and also touch base with Cricket Australia before joining franchises in the IPL 2020.

CSK 2020 Full Squad

Narayan Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Ravindra Jadeja, M Vijay, MS Dhoni, Josh Hazlewood, Kedar Jadhav, Harbhajan Singh, Karn Sharma, Piyush Chawla, Ambati Rayudu, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Monu Kumar, Shane Watson, Sai Kishore

