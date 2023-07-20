18-year-old Pakistan International Quits Cricket After Playing 4 ODIs And 30 T20Is

Ayesha Naseem, the talented all-rounder from Pakistan, has taken the cricketing world by surprise by announcing her retirement from international cricket at the young age of 18. As per reports in Pakistani media, her decision to retire at such an early age is due to her religious beliefs. Ayesha has reportedly conveyed her decision to retire from international cricket to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). But the board is yet to confirm the news.

Ayesha Naseem's career

Ayesha Naseem's journey in international cricket began in March 2020 when she made her debut for Pakistan. Over the course of her career, she participated in four women's ODIs and 30 women's T20Is, amassing an impressive total of 402 runs. Her moment of fame came in January 2023 when she displayed a brilliant quickfire cameo against Australia. Although Pakistan women lost the match, Ayesha showcased her prowess by scoring 24 runs off just 20 balls, which included three sixes and a four.

Ayesha Naseem, just 15 years old at the time, was already making waves when she earned her spot in Pakistan's squad for the 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup. Her selection at such a young age was a testament to her incredible potential and talent. As the years went by, she consistently delivered impressive performances, establishing herself as a pivotal player within the team. Ayesha's continuous growth and contributions on the field solidified her position as a key player in the Pakistan squad.

Image: PCB