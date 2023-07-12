As PCB Succumbs To BCCI's Pressure, Here's The Two Venues That Will Host Asia Cup 2023

The upcoming 50-over Asia Cup has already created a lot of buzz even before the commencement of the Asian Cricket Council's marquee tournament. One of the main reasons the event grabbed headlines in the past few months is because of the beef between India and Pakistan cricket boards. India refused to travel to Pakistan for this year's Asia Cup and demanded to play their matches at a neutral venue. Pakistan have the hosting rights for the competition.

3 things you need to know

India are the defending champions of the 50-over Asia Cup

India won the ODI event under Rohit Sharma's captaincy in 2018

India defeated Bangladesh by 3 wickets to win the Asia Cup 2018

Also Read: 'Neither India Is Travelling To Pakistan Nor...': IPL Chairman Confirms Asia Cup Schedule

Venues for Asia Cup 2023 confirmed

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) eventually succumbed to the pressure from the BCCI and agreed to host the Asia Cup in a hybrid model. Pakistan had earlier threatened to boycott the World Cup 2023, which is scheduled to be held India, in case the BCCI doesn't send its team to the neighbouring country. However, the Indian cricketing body refused to bow down to Pakistan's threat and maintained its position of playing the Asia Cup at a neutral venue.

Meanwhile, the venues for the Asia Cup 2023 has been confirmed. According to RevSportz, all the matches of the ACC 50-over tournament will be held in Lahore (Pakistan) and Kandy (Sri Lanka). India will play all its matches in Sri Lanka. The final of the Asia Cup is also scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka. As per reports, a total of 13 matches will be played between the participating teams including the final. Of these 13 games, 4 will be held in Pakistan, while 9 matches will be played in Sri Lanka.

Also Read: Asia Cup 2023 Schedule Finalized As Team India To Face Arch-rivals Pakistan At THIS Venue

First 50-over Asia Cup being conducted by the ACC since 2018

This is the first 50-over Asia Cup being conducted by the ACC since 2018. India won the title five years ago under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma. Virat Kohli had taken a break for the tournament and Rohit was named the stand-in skipper. India are the most successful team in the history of the competition with 7 titles, including a T20I trophy that they won in 2016.

Image: PakistanCricket/Twitter