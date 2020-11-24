1992 WC Relived As Shikhar Dhawan Dons India's New Jersey For Upcoming Australia Series

Shikhar Dhawan is looking to make the most of his opportunities after cementing his place in the Indian side for the upcoming all-format series against Australia starting November 27. He was earlier seen sweating it out in the nets in order to make his bat do the talking when the right time comes and now, it seems that he is prepared to go out all guns blazing.

'Renewed motivation': Shikhar Dhawan

Just days before the much-anticipated bilateral series gets underway, 'Gabbar' had donned Team India's new jersey for the upcoming limited-overs series. What is really special about this navy blue jersey is that it dates back to 1992. This was India's official jersey during the 1992 World Cup that was held Down Under and was co-hosted by Australia & New Zealand. Dhawan went on to caption the image as 'New jersey, renewed motivation. Ready to go'.

New jersey, renewed motivation. Ready to go. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/gKG9gS78th — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) November 24, 2020

The 1992 edition of the quadrennial event was the first tournament where the 'Round-Robin' format was introduced i.e. all the participating teams would lock horns with each other and the four best teams would advance to the semi-finals. It was also the first time that the showpiece event was played in coloured clothing.

However, the Indian team led by Mohammad Azharuddin had a forgettable campaign as they crashed out in the group stages by finishing at the third-last position (seventh out of nine) in the points table.

India Tour of Australia 2020/21

Both the former world champions will be locking horns in the first ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Even the second ODI will be played at the SCG on November 29 while the Manuka Oval will be hosting the third and final One Day match on December 2.

The three-match ODI series will be followed by as many T20Is and four Tests. The T20Is will be played in Canberra (4 December) and Sydney (6, 8 December).

The first Test will be a Day/Night affair, from 17-21 December at the Adelaide Oval. The Melbourne Cricket Ground (26-30 December) will host the Boxing Day Test, before the action moves to the Sydney Cricket Ground (7-11 January) and the Gabba in Brisbane (15-19 January).

