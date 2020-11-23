Australian Swashbuckling Opener David Warner Puts Country Ahead Of Big Bash League

Australia's explosive opener David Warner revealed that he would not be returning to play Big Bash League (BBL) as long as he plays international cricket.

When the Australian T20 franchise league was established back in 2011, the southpaw was seen as one of its major players. However, once he became an accomplished player at the highest level, he was one of the busiest cricketers of Australia as a result of which he has been absent from the tournament for the past seven years.

'That's very difficult': David Warner

"It's difficult for us players to play all three forms, even if there is a window, you've got to have that break because you're going full tilt into summer as well, there's no off-season for us. Personally, I've got three kids at home and a wife that I owe my time to as well," ESPNCricinfo quoted Warner as saying. "So playing all three forms, that's very difficult to be able to do that, and I don't think I'll play while I'm playing for Australia still -- that's honestly speaking," he added.

BBL 2020/21

The 10th edition of the tournament gets underway on 10 December 2020 and will conclude on 6 February 2021. Most of the matches will be D/N fixtures. Sydney Sixers will be defending their title this time around and in fact, they will be in action on Day 1 as the reigning champions will be locking horns with the Hobart Hurricanes in the curtain-raiser at the Blundstone Arena, Hobart on December 10.

India Tour of Australia 2020/21

Warner, who had led Hyderabad to the qualifiers in the Dream11 IPL 2020 will next be seen in action during the upcoming all-format home bilateral series against India that gets underway on November 27. The two teams will be locking horns in the first ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Even the second ODI will be played at the SCG on November 29 while the Manuka Oval will be hosting the third and final One Day match on December 2.

The three-match ODI series will be followed by as many T20Is and four Tests. The T20Is will be played in Canberra (4 December) and Sydney (6, 8 December).

The first Test will be a Day/Night affair, from 17-21 December at the Adelaide Oval. The Melbourne Cricket Ground (26-30 December) will host the Boxing Day Test, before the action moves to the Sydney Cricket Ground (7-11 January) and the Gabba in Brisbane (15-19 January).

