2003 WC For India? Dhoni's Run-out? These Are The Cricket Heartbreaks Fans Want Reversed

Cricket News

As cricketing action around the world has been brought to a halt due to coronavirus, ICC asked the fans to mention one event whose result they wanted to change

Written By Koushik Narayanan | Mumbai | Updated On:
2003

From changing the result of the 2003 World Cup that saw India lose to Australia in the finals to MS Dhoni's heartbreaking run-out in the semi-final against New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup, fans had their say as to which result would they like to change in history, if given an opportunity. The cricketing multiverse has seen scores of heartbreaks over the years which include teams missing out on winning showpeice tournaments, players dying on the field tragically, cricketers being banned from the sport, wrong decisions leading to teams missing out on a World Cup and many more. As cricketing action around the world has been brought to a grinding halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, ICC asked the fans to mention one event in the history of cricket where they could change the result. 

READ | Saeed Ajmal Still Believes He Got Sachin Tendulkar Out In 2011 World Cup Semifinal

Dhoni, Hughes, Kiwis echo in comments section

READ | Allan Donald Claims He Floated 'legalized' Ball-tampering Idea In 2000s Which Got Rejected

READ | BCCI Official Considers Holding T20 World Cup In October 'impractical': Report

READ | Ramiz Raja Swears At Umar Akmal, Inducts Him Into 'list Of Idiots' For Corrupt Practices

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories