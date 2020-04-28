2003 WC For India? Dhoni's Run-out? These Are The Cricket Heartbreaks Fans Want Reversed

From changing the result of the 2003 World Cup that saw India lose to Australia in the finals to MS Dhoni's heartbreaking run-out in the semi-final against New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup, fans had their say as to which result would they like to change in history, if given an opportunity. The cricketing multiverse has seen scores of heartbreaks over the years which include teams missing out on winning showpeice tournaments, players dying on the field tragically, cricketers being banned from the sport, wrong decisions leading to teams missing out on a World Cup and many more. As cricketing action around the world has been brought to a grinding halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, ICC asked the fans to mention one event in the history of cricket where they could change the result.

Dhoni, Hughes, Kiwis echo in comments section

Philip Hughes death pic.twitter.com/FrTGUOypiC — Supreeth S M (@SupreethSM2) April 28, 2020

The 2019 World Cup Final fraud. NZ were robbed. — Sandy Lanceley (@sandylanceley) April 28, 2020

2019 WC Semi - Final

IndvNz — Debojit Nath(Dev) 😘😘 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@Deb22dn) April 28, 2020

My choice would be 2003 WC since at that time India boasted of players like Tendulkar, Ganguly, Dravid,Kumble etc. It is still one of the best playing XI till date. It is unfortunate that some of the players in that era didn't even get to a world cup win.#Cricket #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/SzIIqV0Y0r — Akshay Tadvi🇮🇳 (@imAkshaytadvi) April 28, 2020

For India: world cup final 2003

For cricket: world cup final 2019 — आर्यन यादव Aryan Yadav (@Aryan_Ahuman) April 28, 2020

England winning @ICC WC 2019. New Zealand deserved as much as England and both should have been declared joint winners. Deciding the fate on number of boundaries hit was utter nonsense. — Sudhanshu Kapoor (@KapoorSudhanshu) April 28, 2020

