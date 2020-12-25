30% Smith, 30% Warner & 30% Rest: Kris Srikkanth Breaks Down The Australian Batting Lineup

Implying that the Australian batting line up is not very strong, former India captain Kris Srikkanth has remarked that the Tim Paine-led squad's batting strength comprises of 30% Steve Smith, 30% of David Warner and 30% of the rest. However, the former cricketer lauded the Aussies' bowling attack and said that it is 'very good'. Ahead of the Boxing Day Test, Srikkanth predicted that it would be 'difficult' for the Indians in the second Test at the MCG without 'King Kohli'.

“Let’s not forget, the Aussies’ batting is not great. My belief is the Aussies’ batting is 30 per cent Warner, 30 per cent Smith, all others put together is 30 per cent. But the bowling is very good. The Australian batting is not very strong,” Srikkanth told the Sydney Morning Herald. Pertinently, apart from Tim Paine and Joe Burns, none of the Australian batsmen managed to cross the 50-run mark in the first Test at Adelaide.

Analyzing Team India's performance in the first Test at Adelaide, the former skipper remarked that Virat Kohli's men lacked the intent. Team India created an unwanted record after their humiliating batting performance against Australia in the first Test at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday where neither of the batsmen even managed to reach double figures and were eventually restricted to 36/9.

“I think Virat summed it up very well when he said the positive intent was missing. They went into more of a shell, the Indians. The mindset I think was too defensive. They have to regroup. They have to have a bit more positive intent. The best way is just to go for it,” Srikkanth said. “But when you miss King Kohli, it’s going to make it difficult let’s be honest. And Shami. But I’m sure they’ll come out and fight. Everybody is disappointed but then everyone has taken the view as a bad dream,” he added.

Australia dealt with a huge blow

Opener David Warner and bowler Sean Abbott will not play in the second cricket test against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground beginning Saturday due to a combination of injuries and COVID-19 quarantine restrictions. Warner and Abbott spent time in Sydney outside the team’s bio-secure hub to recover from injuries. Warner has not fully recovered from a groin injury sustained in the one-day series against India and would not have been available for the second test. Abbott has recovered from a calf strain sustained during Australia A’s tour match against India and would have been available for selection for the MCG Test.

Team India announce playing XI

With just a day to go for the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Team India released its playing XI on Friday morning, announcing 4 changes to the team fielded at Adelaide. While under-fire Prithvi Shaw has been benched, young gun Shubman Gill has been handed his debut. Mohammed Siraj has also been roped in as the third pacer to join Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav as Shami has been ruled out of the series owing to an injury. Moreover, Ajinkya Rahane has brought in Rishabh Pant in place of Wriddhiman Saha and Ravindra Jadeja for Virat Kohli.

