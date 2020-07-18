3TC Solidarity Cup Live Streaming: Where To Watch In UAE And MENA Countries?

The upcoming 3TC Solidarity Cup 2020 marks the return of cricket action in South Africa amid the pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic had brought cricket to a standstill since March but the ongoing England vs West Indies Test series marked the return of international cricket.

3TC Solidarity Cup 2020 live streaming: About 3TC Solidarity Cup 2020

The 3TC Solidarity Cup 2020 is a completely new format with rules never seen or heard before. Apart from AB de Villiers, many other big names associated with South African cricket like Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Faf du Plessis and Lungi Ngidi will be participating in the much-anticipated tournament which will take place at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

3TC Solidarity Cup 2020 live streaming: 3TC Solidarity Cup live in UAE and MENA countries and 3TC Solidarity Cup schedule

Coming to the 3TC Solidarity Cup 2020 live in UAE and MENA countries fans can watch the live telecast on OSN Sports Cricket HD as per Cricketzine. For 3TC Solidarity Cup 2020 live streaming fans can log onto OSN Sports network at 2 pm (GMT+4). To view the live scores and updates, fans can also visit the social media pages of Cricket South Africa (CSA).

3TC Solidarity Cup live streaming: Teams and updated squads

Mr D Food Kites: Quinton de Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Jon-Jon Smuts, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje. Coach: Wandile Gwavu.

OUTsurance Kingfishers: Heinrich Klaasen (captain), Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Faf du Plessis, Thando Ntini, Gerald Coetzee, Glenton Stuurman, Tabraiz Shamsi. Coach: Mignon du Preez.

Takealot Eagles: AB de Villiers (captain), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Junior Dala, Lungi Ngidi. Coach: Geoffrey Toyana.

3TC Solidarity Cup live streaming: 3TC Solidarity Cup rules

Every match in the tournament will be played between three teams of eight players each and all the action happens in 36 overs, which means every team get 12 overs to bat. The match is divided into two halves of 18 overs each. Here is a detailed look at all the rules of the 3TC Solidarity Cup 2020.

In the first half, teams rotate from batting to bowling to the Dugout and a draw determines the starting positions

In the second half, teams bat in order of the highest scores in the first half and if scores are tied, the first half order is reversed

After the fall of the 7th wicket, the not-out batter continues to bat alone. The batter can only score in even numbers of runs and can only bat in the second half. If the 7th wicket falls in the first half, the team forfeits the remaining balls in the first half and the not-out batter resumes the innings in the second half

Each bowling team has the use of one new ball for their full 12 overs which is used for both opponents

A match can only be shortened by weather to 18, 24 or 30 overs in terms of a formula laid down by 3TC

(COVER IMAGE: CRICKET SOUTH AFRICA / TWITTER)