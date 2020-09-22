6, 6, & 6! Sanju Samson Takes Chennai Bowlers To The Cleaners, Scores 74 Off Just 32

Prolific Kerala batsman showered sixes at the Sharjah International Stadium on Tuesday as he smacked Chennai bowlers all around the park. The number three batsman breached the 50-run mark in just 19 deliveries at a strike rate of 263.15. Samson continued his power-hitting as he has paired up with skipper Steve Smith taking Rajasthan to 132 in just 11 overs. Sanju Samson smacked 9 sixes before getting dismissed. Catch a glimpse of Samson's sixes here

Winning the toss, MS Dhoni chose to field first and got off to a decent start. The Men in Yellow dismissed Indian prodigy Yashasvi Jaiswal early in the innings making it a forgettable debut for the youngster. The Kerala batsman was finally dismissed by Lungi Ngidi courtesy of a brilliant catch by Deepak Chahar. Here's how netizens reacted to Samson's striking strokes:

50 from just 19. Such pure, clean, elegant hitting. I could watch Sanju Samson bat all day, every day. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 22, 2020

The Sweet Sound of Bat Hitting the ball with Perfect timing by Sanju Samson is bliss!

Piyush Chawla joining the Dinda Academy courtesy Smith & Samson!

Rajasthan Royals fans make some noise - CSK getting smashed all over the park!#CSKvsRR #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/IBTLNhZS5J — Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) September 22, 2020

Dhoni watching sanju samson from behind the wickets pic.twitter.com/6GX3lXwh3J — Art Vandelay (@__Pranshu__) September 22, 2020

Steve Smith and umpire watching Sanju Samson's batting be like:#CSKvRR pic.twitter.com/3H9K2qJoJH — Mojo (@Singhlicious) September 22, 2020

A Sanju Samson masterclass. 19-ball 50, absolutely murdering pace & spin alike. He's hitting huge 90M+ sixes, all without losing shape or slogging. Pure cricketing shots. The Kerala boy on song. Proper decimation with serious class! 🔥 #IPL2020 — Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) September 22, 2020

Chennai-Rajasthan head-to-head

The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side have the upper hand when it comes to overall head-to-head encounters as they have managed to register 14 wins under their belt while Rajasthan have only managed eight wins in the 22 games that have been played so far between the two sides. Rajasthan had beaten Dhoni & Co. in the summit clash of the inaugural edition of the marquee tournament back in 2008 under the leadership of the Australian spin legend Shane Warne and that remains their biggest win in the tournament.

READ | IPL 2020: Mumbai-Chennai Rivalry Gets Intense, Kolhapur Fans Fight It Out In A Poster War

READ | IPL 2020 Live Updates: Chennai Spinners At The Receiving End