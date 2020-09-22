IPL 2020 Live Updates: Rajasthan Beat Chennai By 16 Runs, Add First Two Points

Ashwin, Rahane, Kaif share insights on use of masks, maintaining hygiene ahead of IPL
The inaugural edition winners Rajasthan Royals add the first two points in their tally as they beat Chennai by 16 runs.
Faf du Plessis walks back for a well-made 72 off just 37 deliveries as Rajasthan are in the driver's seat.
Chennai are 179/6 after 19 overs.
Can MS Dhoni-Faf pull off a miracle in the final two overs?
Chennai are 169/5 after 18 overs.
Faf du Plessis strikes three maximums off Jaydev Unadkat as Chennai get to 150 in the 17th over.
Chennai are 159/5 after 17 overs.
Chennai will be expecting skipper MS Dhoni & Faf du Plessis to stay in the middle right till the end.
Chennai are 132/5 after 15 overs.
MS Dhoni will be expected to finish things off in style as the three-time winners look to do the unthinkable.
Chennai are 115/5 after 14 overs.
The three-time winners have lost half their side as Tom Curran has Kedar Jadhav caught behind.
Jaydev Undakat staged a good comeback as he gave away only six runs including a wide in the 13th over.
Chennai are 108/4 after 13 overs.
Kedar Jadhav clobbers Shreyas Gopal for three straight fours off his final over.
Chennai are 101/4 after 12 overs.
The asking rate gets steeper for Chennai as Rahul Tewatia gives away only four runs in his third over.
Chennai are 86/4 after 11 overs.
