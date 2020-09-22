Home
IPL 2020 Live Updates: Rajasthan Beat Chennai By 16 Runs, Add First Two Points

Rajasthan all set to kickstart their campaign as they face Chennai in the fourth match of IPL 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Written By Digital Desk
Last Updated:
IPL 2020

Rajasthan all set to kickstart their campaign as they face Chennai in the fourth match of IPL 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium
pointer
23:27 IST, September 22nd 2020
Rajasthan Royals are off to a winning start

The inaugural edition winners Rajasthan Royals add the first two points in their tally as they beat Chennai by 16 runs. 

pointer
23:20 IST, September 22nd 2020
Faf's wicket ends Chennai's hopes

Faf du Plessis walks back for a well-made 72 off just 37 deliveries as Rajasthan are in the driver's seat.

Chennai are 179/6 after 19 overs.

pointer
23:15 IST, September 22nd 2020
Chennai still need 49 runs off the last two overs

Can MS Dhoni-Faf pull off a miracle in the final two overs?

Chennai are 169/5 after 18 overs.

pointer
23:09 IST, September 22nd 2020
150 comes up for Chennai in the 17th over

Faf du Plessis strikes three maximums off Jaydev Unadkat as Chennai get to 150 in the 17th over.

Chennai are 159/5 after 17 overs.

pointer
23:00 IST, September 22nd 2020
Can Dhoni-Faf take Chennai past the finish line?

Chennai will be expecting skipper MS Dhoni & Faf du Plessis to stay in the middle right till the end.

Chennai are 132/5 after 15 overs.

pointer
22:55 IST, September 22nd 2020
Can MS Dhoni do the unthinkable?

MS Dhoni will be expected to finish things off in style as the three-time winners look to do the unthinkable.

Chennai are 115/5 after 14 overs. 

pointer
22:52 IST, September 22nd 2020
Tom Curran gets Kedar Jadhav's number

The three-time winners have lost half their side as Tom Curran has Kedar Jadhav caught behind.

pointer
22:45 IST, September 22nd 2020
Jaydev Unadkat bowls a good 13th over

Jaydev Undakat staged a good comeback as he gave away only six runs including a wide in the 13th over. 

Chennai are 108/4 after 13 overs.

pointer
22:42 IST, September 22nd 2020
Game on as Kedar Jadhav hits three straight boundaries off Shreyas Gopal

Kedar Jadhav clobbers Shreyas Gopal for three straight fours off his final over.

Chennai are 101/4 after 12 overs.

pointer
22:36 IST, September 22nd 2020
Rahul Tewatia concedes just four runs

The asking rate gets steeper for Chennai as Rahul Tewatia gives away only four runs in his third over.

Chennai are 86/4 after 11 overs.

