7 More Pakistan Players Including Wahab Riaz, Hafeez Test COVID Positive Ahead Of Eng Tour

Just days before the Pakistan squad is set to depart for their tour to England seven more players have tested positive for the Coronavirus. These include veterans Mohammad Hafeez and Wahab Riaz. Apart from these, the PCB has confirmed that Fakhar Zaman, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Hasnain and Mohammad Rizwan have tested positive.

Earlier on Monday, Haider Ali, speedster Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan had also tested positive for COVID-19. The results come as a huge blow to the Pakistan squad which is set to depart for the UK on June 28 on a charter plane. While announcing the measures of the bio-secure bubble and their rules of isolation, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had affirmed that any player who tests positive will not be allowed to proceed further for the tour. The PCB has also announced a set of reserve players in case a player from the main squad tests COVID positive.

Meanwhile, Shoaib Malik, Cliffe Deacon and Waqar Younis are yet to be tested. Apart from the players, the team's masseur, Malang Ali has also tested positive. "Like Haider, Haris and Shadab none of the seven players and masseur had reported any prior symptoms of Covid-19 until they underwent first round of testing on Monday ahead of the side’s departure for Manchester," PCB said in a statement.

The players who have tested negative will assemble in Lahore on June 24 and undergo the second round of testing on June 25. The team, will again be tested within 24 hours of arriving in the UK by the ECB medical panel.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed 7 more players — Fakhar Zaman, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan and Wahab Riaz, have tested positive for #COVID19: PCB



Yesterday three players had tested positive.

Earlier in the day, PCB doctor Sohail Saleem affirmed that the scheduled tour will go ahead as expected despite the 'big risk' involved. "During this pandemic, it is a big risk but this tour is also necessary if cricket is to resume now. The tour is also important as it will also help the country get through the COVID-19 crisis," said Saleem during a media interaction. "We will get the results in 24 hours time and if the player tests positive he will be stopped from going to England and sent into isolation until he recovers properly," Saleem said.

Pakistan tour of England 2020

The 1992 World Cup winners will be touring England for a three-match Test series that will be followed by a three-match T20I series from July 30 to September 2, 2020. Meanwhile, the PCB also announced that spin legend Mushtaq Ahmed has been named as the bowling coach for the upcoming tour while former captain as well as batting great Younis Khan has been appointed as the batting coach.

The PCB had said that taking into account the COVID-19 outlook in Pakistan in the coming weeks, the operational and logistical matters as well the observation that keeping players in a safe and secure environment would remain a challenge, which is why the PCB decided not to hold a training camp prior to their departure for England. Instead, the PCB asked ECB to prepare an itinerary which allows the Pakistan team to reach London early in June. The squad was originally scheduled to land in the UK on July 6.

