3 Pakistan Players Including Rauf, Shadab Khan Test COVID Positive Ahead Of England Tour

Just as Pakistan eyes resumption of international cricket with their upcoming tour to England, the Men in Green have suffered a huge blow as three players of the touring squad tested positive for COVID-19. These include youngster Haider Ali, speedster Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan. The squad is expected to take two tests before departing on June 28. The second test is scheduled to happen on Wednesday.

While announcing the measures of the bio-secure bubble and their rules of isolation, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had affirmed that any player who tests positive will not be allowed to proceed further for the tour. The PCB has also announced a set of reserve players in case a player from the main squad tests COVID positive. Reports suggest that three players showed no symptoms before getting tested on Sunday.

“The first test will be taken in players’ and officials’ respective cities and areas of residence. The players will assemble in Lahore on Wednesday and the Board has arranged for a bio-secure floor for them in a five-star hotel where they will stay in isolation before taking the chartered flight,” PTI had quoted a source.

Amir, Sohail out of squad

Apart from these three players, Pakistan has already lost the service of Mohammad Amir and Haris Sohail who had pulled out of the tour citing their concerns. In a statement released, the PCB had confirmed that Mohammad Amir has withdrawn so that he can attend the birth of his second child in August, while Haris Sohail will miss the tour because of family reasons. The statement further read that Pakistan will send 28 players and 14 player support personnel for three Tests and three T20Is to be played in August and September. The squad, as well as pre-series and series schedule, will be announced in due course.

Pakistan tour of England 2020

The 1992 World Cup winners will be touring England for a three-match Test series that will be followed by a three-match T20I series from July 30 to September 2, 2020. Meanwhile, the PCB also announced that spin legend Mushtaq Ahmed has been named as the bowling coach for the upcoming tour while former captain as well as batting great Younis Khan has been appointed as the batting coach.

The PCB had said that taking into account the COVID-19 outlook in Pakistan in the coming weeks, the operational and logistical matters as well the observation that keeping players in a safe and secure environment would remain a challenge, which is why the PCB decided not to hold a training camp prior to their departure for England. Instead, the PCB asked ECB to prepare an itinerary which allows the Pakistan team to reach London early in June. The squad was originally scheduled to land in the UK on July 6.

