'8 Tests, 9 ODIs, 21 T20Is': Team India’s Schedule Till T20 World Cup 2022

With New Zealand defeating Afghanistan last night at the T20 World Cup, India's chances to make it to the semi-finals are over and post tonight's India vs Namibia clash, which shall also make the end of Virat Kohli’s tenure as T20I captain, Team India shall turn its focus to the T20 World Cup 2022, scheduled in Australia for next year.

As per the announced schedules, Team India will play 8 Tests, 9 ODIs and 21 T20Is across six series ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022. Of these six tournaments, four will be played in India and two abroad. India will welcome New Zealand at home for three T20Is and two Tests before taking a trip to the Rainbow Nation (South Africa) for three Test matches, three ODIs and four T20Is before welcoming West Indies for a limited-over series consisting of three ODIs and three T20s.

The Indian team will soon thereafter play Sri Lanka at home in two Tests and 3 T20Is before the IPL and post the extravaganza, the BCCI will host South Africa in 5 T20Is before the team takes a trip to England to play the rescheduled 5th test, which was postponed while also playing three ODIs and three T20Is.

India cricket schedule ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022

India vs New Zealand (Nov-Dec 2021)

1st T20I – November 17, Jaipur

2nd T20I – November 19, Ranchi

3rd T20I – November 21, Kolkata

1st Test – November 25-29, Kanpur

2nd Test – December 3-7, Mumbai

South Africa vs India (Dec 2021- Jan 2022)

1st Test – December 17-21, Johannesburg

2nd Test – December 26-30, Centurion

3rd Test – January 3-7, Cape Town

1st ODI – January 11, Paarl

2nd ODI – January 14, Cape Town

3rd ODI – January 16, Cape Town

1st T20I – January 19, Cape Town

2nd T20I – January 21, Cape Town

3rd T20I – January 23, Cape Town

4th T20I – January 26, Paarl

India vs West Indies (Feb - Mar 2022)

1st ODI – February 6, Ahmedabad

2nd ODI – February 9, Jaipur

3rd ODI – February 12, Kolkata

1st T20I – February 15, Cuttack

2nd T20I – February 18, Visakhapatnam

3rd T20I – February 20, Trivandrum

India vs Sri Lanka (Feb - Mar 2022)

1st Test – February 25-March 1, Bengaluru

2nd Test – March 5-9, Mohali

1st T20I – March 13, Mohali

2nd T20I – March 15, Dharamsala

3rd T20I – March 18, Lucknow

India vs South Africa (June 2022)

1st T20I – June 9, Chennai

2nd T20I – June 12, Bengaluru

3rd T20I – June 14, Nagpur

4th T20I – June 17, Rajkot

5th T20I – June 19, Delhi

England vs India (July 2022)

Rescheduled 5th Test – July 1-5, Birmingham

1st T20I – July 7, Southampton

2nd T20I – July 9, Birmingham

3rd T20I – July 10, Nottingham

1st ODI – July 12, London

2nd ODI – July 14, London

3rd ODI – July 17, Manchester

Image: AP