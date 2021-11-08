'8 Tests, 9 ODIs, 21 T20Is': Team India’s Schedule Till T20 World Cup 2022

With New Zealand defeating Afghanistan last night at the T20 World Cup, India's chances to make it to the semi-finals are over and post tonight's India vs Namibia clash, which shall also make the end of Virat Kohli’s tenure as T20I captain, Team India shall turn its focus to the T20 World Cup 2022, scheduled in Australia for next year.
As per the announced schedules, Team India will play 8 Tests, 9 ODIs and 21 T20Is across six series ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022. Of these six tournaments, four will be played in India and two abroad. India will welcome New Zealand at home for three T20Is and two Tests before taking a trip to the Rainbow Nation (South Africa) for three Test matches, three ODIs and four T20Is before welcoming West Indies for a limited-over series consisting of three ODIs and three T20s.
The Indian team will soon thereafter play Sri Lanka at home in two Tests and 3 T20Is before the IPL and post the extravaganza, the BCCI will host South Africa in 5 T20Is before the team takes a trip to England to play the rescheduled 5th test, which was postponed while also playing three ODIs and three T20Is.
India cricket schedule ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022
India vs New Zealand (Nov-Dec 2021)
- 1st T20I – November 17, Jaipur
- 2nd T20I – November 19, Ranchi
- 3rd T20I – November 21, Kolkata
- 1st Test – November 25-29, Kanpur
- 2nd Test – December 3-7, Mumbai
South Africa vs India (Dec 2021- Jan 2022)
- 1st Test – December 17-21, Johannesburg
- 2nd Test – December 26-30, Centurion
- 3rd Test – January 3-7, Cape Town
- 1st ODI – January 11, Paarl
- 2nd ODI – January 14, Cape Town
- 3rd ODI – January 16, Cape Town
- 1st T20I – January 19, Cape Town
- 2nd T20I – January 21, Cape Town
- 3rd T20I – January 23, Cape Town
- 4th T20I – January 26, Paarl
India vs West Indies (Feb - Mar 2022)
- 1st ODI – February 6, Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI – February 9, Jaipur
- 3rd ODI – February 12, Kolkata
- 1st T20I – February 15, Cuttack
- 2nd T20I – February 18, Visakhapatnam
- 3rd T20I – February 20, Trivandrum
India vs Sri Lanka (Feb - Mar 2022)
- 1st Test – February 25-March 1, Bengaluru
- 2nd Test – March 5-9, Mohali
- 1st T20I – March 13, Mohali
- 2nd T20I – March 15, Dharamsala
- 3rd T20I – March 18, Lucknow
India vs South Africa (June 2022)
- 1st T20I – June 9, Chennai
- 2nd T20I – June 12, Bengaluru
- 3rd T20I – June 14, Nagpur
- 4th T20I – June 17, Rajkot
- 5th T20I – June 19, Delhi
England vs India (July 2022)
- Rescheduled 5th Test – July 1-5, Birmingham
- 1st T20I – July 7, Southampton
- 2nd T20I – July 9, Birmingham
- 3rd T20I – July 10, Nottingham
- 1st ODI – July 12, London
- 2nd ODI – July 14, London
- 3rd ODI – July 17, Manchester
Image: AP