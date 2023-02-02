90% Of Credit Goes To Him: Shubman Gill Reveals One Of The Main Reasons Behind His Success

Shubman Gill made sure that India clinched the three-match T20I series against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as he scored the highest individual score by an Indian batsman in the shortest format of the game. The right-hander played a match-winning 63-ball 126 in the 3rd and final T20I against New Zealand as India clinched the three-match series 2-1. Shubman Gill went on to discuss the role his father played in his success.

I think 90% of the credit has to go to him: Shubman Gill

After a sensational knock against the Kiwis in the final T20I of the 3-match series, Shubman Gill chatted with his India T20I skipper Hardik Pandya. The duo recorded an interaction for BCCI.tv, and in it, they touched upon several attributes that are behind Shubman Gill's tremendous run of display lately. One such being the role played by Gill's father in the success of his son.

"The way I practiced and the way my dad made me practice. I think 90% of the credit has to go to him. It was his vision." Gill expressed while talking to Hardik Pandya.

"A lot of credit goes to my dad. I think in my game the most important thing is the backing of the team management and the captain. Before this game, the T20I matches I played, I didn't do well up to my expectations. I was very eager to go there and do what I love to do and you gave me that confidence, especially today before I went out. The way you just told me 'just play the way you play, no need to do anything extra.' I think these small things, helps me a lot. I know that I have to play the way I have to play and I don't have to do anything extra or anything that is not me. So that is one thing that helped me today." Gill added.

India clinch T20I series, thrashes New Zealand by 168 runs

With the series tied at 1-1, the bottom line of the contest rested with the 3rd and final T20I of the series. Moreover, after the close encounters in the first two games, the third match was a much anticipated one. India won the toss and decided to bat and what followed can be stated as an excellent display of batting. Courtesy of Shubman Gill's blistering knock and handy innings by Rahul Tripathi and Hardik Pandya, India set up a huge target of 235 on the board for New Zealand. In reply, New Zealand never got going and lost the match by an enormous 168-run margin.