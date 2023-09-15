'A Great Young Talent': Netizens Go Gaga Over Shubman Gill's 5th ODI Hundred

Indian cricket team batter Shubman Gill slammed his fifth ODI ton in the IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 match off just 117 balls being played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Team India needs a total of 266 runs to win their last Super 4s Asia Cup 2023 match. However, the Indian team is in trouble and has already lost 6 wickets inside 200 runs.

3 things you need to know

Team India has already qualified for the Asia Cup 2023 finals

The Indian team will take on Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 finals

The Asia Cup 2023 finals will be played on September 17

Netizens bow down to Shubman Gill after a wonderful hundred against Bangladesh

The netizens were quick to react to Shubman Gill's century in the IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 match and came with different reactions on social media. Some of the reactions are mentioned below:

A crucial hundred from Shubman Gill but the job isn't done yet 👀



Can he take India to a win? 🧐#INDvBAN | https://t.co/xutmPOXIop pic.twitter.com/v90ARwFWe9 — ICC (@ICC) September 15, 2023

The moment Shubman Gill has completed his Hundred.



- Shubman Gill, The Superstar! pic.twitter.com/tnnCw8vDMZ — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) September 15, 2023

Wickets Are Falling From One End, And The Pitch Is Helping Spinners A Lot. Still, Shubman Gill Is Playing So Well And Has Managed To Score A Century. A Great Young Talent Indeed 👏 🙏🔥🔥#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/nTusedLgqm — Bunny Anna (@ShivaSandy99) September 15, 2023

Shubman Gill has dominated 2023👑



Most runs in IPL

Most international runs

Most runs in ODI cricket

First player to score 1500 runs

Top ranked ODI batter for India

First batter to score 1000 ODI runs

Most hundreds in International cricket



Prince of World Cricket has arrived ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ICucyR3hHR — Shubman Gang (@ShubmanGang) September 15, 2023

Shubman Gill gave an awesome display of his talent while registering his fifth ODI hundred, but Bangladesh managed to eke out an unexpected six-run win over India in an Asia Cup Super Four match here on Friday. Gill’s 121 off 133 balls was exceptional. But it was not enough to drag India past Bangladesh’s 265 for 8, built around fifties by Shakib Al Hasan (80) and Towhid Hridoy (54) after they were put into bat. India was bowled out for 259. Axar Patel (42 off 34 balls) tried gamely to bring India back into the game with some heavy blows, but the target stayed just beyond India’s grasp.

(With PTI Inputs)