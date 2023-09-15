'A Great Young Talent': Netizens Go Gaga Over Shubman Gill's 5th ODI Hundred

Quick links:
Indian cricket team batter Shubman Gill (Image: BCCI/X)
Indian cricket team batter Shubman Gill slammed his fifth ODI ton in the IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 match off just 117 balls being played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Team India needs a total of 266 runs to win their last Super 4s Asia Cup 2023 match. However, the Indian team is in trouble and has already lost 6 wickets inside 200 runs.
The netizens were quick to react to Shubman Gill's century in the IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 match and came with different reactions on social media. Some of the reactions are mentioned below:
A brilliant CENTURY by @ShubmanGill 👏👏— BCCI (@BCCI) September 15, 2023
He brings up his 5th ODI 💯 off 117 deliveries.#TeamIndia #AsianCup2023 pic.twitter.com/l2RIiSHg6b
A crucial hundred from Shubman Gill but the job isn't done yet 👀— ICC (@ICC) September 15, 2023
Can he take India to a win? 🧐#INDvBAN | https://t.co/xutmPOXIop pic.twitter.com/v90ARwFWe9
The moment Shubman Gill has completed his Hundred.— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) September 15, 2023
- Shubman Gill, The Superstar! pic.twitter.com/tnnCw8vDMZ
Wickets Are Falling From One End, And The Pitch Is Helping Spinners A Lot. Still, Shubman Gill Is Playing So Well And Has Managed To Score A Century. A Great Young Talent Indeed 👏 🙏🔥🔥#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/nTusedLgqm— Bunny Anna (@ShivaSandy99) September 15, 2023
Shubman Gill has dominated 2023👑— Shubman Gang (@ShubmanGang) September 15, 2023
Most runs in IPL
Most international runs
Most runs in ODI cricket
First player to score 1500 runs
Top ranked ODI batter for India
First batter to score 1000 ODI runs
Most hundreds in International cricket
Prince of World Cricket has arrived ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ICucyR3hHR
Shubman Gill gave an awesome display of his talent while registering his fifth ODI hundred, but Bangladesh managed to eke out an unexpected six-run win over India in an Asia Cup Super Four match here on Friday. Gill’s 121 off 133 balls was exceptional. But it was not enough to drag India past Bangladesh’s 265 for 8, built around fifties by Shakib Al Hasan (80) and Towhid Hridoy (54) after they were put into bat. India was bowled out for 259. Axar Patel (42 off 34 balls) tried gamely to bring India back into the game with some heavy blows, but the target stayed just beyond India’s grasp.
