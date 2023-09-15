'Fourth slowest to second fastest': AB de Villiers amazed by India star's transformation

Rohit Sharma's consistent run of form earned him praise from AB de Villiers. Rohit has been India's flag bearer in the ongoing Asia Cup as he is the leading run-scorer in the tournament. India will face Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final in Colombo on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma has been in excellent form in Asia Cup

Ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup, Rohit's return to form was crucial and it seems he has found his rhythm back just at the right time. India will be one of the favourites on their home soil and the onus will be on seasoned performers Rohit and Virat Kohli to lead India's challenge in the tournament.

Rohit also became the second-fastest player ever to reach 10,000 runs in ODIs. Speaking on his YouTube channel the former RCB batsman heaped praises on the player.

Ab de Villiers showered praises on the Indian captain

“Rohit was fourth slowest to 2000 runs, but the second fastest to 10000. How’s that for a comeback. I have a lot of respect for him. The first time I watched him play, I thought this guy has got something special to offer. What I like most about him - from a very young age, he’s always had a fighting spirit. He would not back down to anyone."

He went on to add, “I think of a Test match in Durban where he just wouldn’t stand back to Dale Steyn or Morne Morkel or any of our fast bowlers. He would make eye contact. If anyone chirped him. He would right in their face, chest out. I always liked that. At that time, I didn’t enjoy it because he was there to beat us. But thinking back, he always had this incredible fighting spirit."

De Villiers also explained how his partnership with Shubman Gill has helped India on multiple occasions.

“Very interestingly, he has had an incredible partnership with Shubman Gill. Two fighters at the crease is always a dangerous thing for the opposition. As an opening pair, they are averaging 87-odd (95) with a strike rate of 110. If they can do that for India in the World Cup,”

Captain Rohit Sharma has had a successful run so far in the Asia Cup as team India has reached the Final of the tournament. They will face Sri Lanka in the summit clash, which will eventually lead to the biggest cricket showcase, the ODI World Cup.